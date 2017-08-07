Four-star 2018 defensive tackle PJ Mustipher commits to Penn State

Add another name to Penn State’s 2018 class.
Four-star defensive tackle PJ Mustipher verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday night, bringing Penn State’s class to 22 members.
Mustipher, a Maryland native, is the No. 4 player in the state and No. 6 defensive tackle in the country, according to 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder had 16 offers, choosing Penn State over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Maryland, Tennessee and Alabama, among other programs.
Mustipher is the second player to commit to the Nittany Lions this month. Four-star offensive lineman Frederick “Juice” Scruggs verbally committed Friday.
Mustipher joins four-star pass-rusher Dorian Hardy and three-star prospect Judge Culpepper as defensive linemen to commit to Penn State this cycle.
#WeAre! pic.twitter.com/x5VbW4we34— Pj Mustipher (@KingPJ55) August 7, 2017
Comments