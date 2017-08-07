Penn State offensive line no longer a weakness — but players still not satisfied

Penn State’s Andrew Nelson glanced up toward the clouds for a moment, thinking back on just how much the offensive line has changed since he first ran through Beaver Stadium’s south tunnel.
“It means a lot to look back on it,” he said Saturday with a grin, “and reminisce from where we were to where we are now.”
The fifth-year senior still remembers how the team didn’t have enough linemen to field two groups in 2014’s Blue-White Game. He can’t forget how fans and reporters alike criticized his unit for allowing 44 sacks in 2014 (seventh-worst in the nation) and 39 sacks in 2015 (13th-worst). And he can obviously recall with great clarity the turnaround last season.
For most of Nelson’s career, this offensive line has been looked upon as the offense’s — if not the team’s — Achilles’ heel. It’s been lambasted and ridiculed, criticized and made fun of.
But not this preseason. And not anymore.
“But, truthfully,” Nelson said, “the mindset on the offensive line hasn’t changed. We were struggling then, but we still wanted to be the best. We were inexperienced, and we were going to do anything we could to make our team successful.
“And were we as successful back then? No, but the mentality is still the same. And there’s no one on this unit that thinks we’ve arrived because we’re finally no longer targeted by the media.”
Despite an ever-changing offensive line last season, one that saw seven different starting lineups due to injuries, the line still performed above average. It allowed 1.71 sacks per game last season — good for No. 41 nationally — which was almost half of what it allowed two years prior (3.38). It also helped spring the Nittany Lions’ running backs to an extra 0.36 yards per carry, on average, compared to the season before.
“I think they surpassed expectations last year because of the hurdles and the road blocks,” offensive line coach Matt Limegrover said. “But the thing I told the guys is last year you could maybe classify us as we were good ... enough. But we’ve got to drop that ‘enough.’ ”
Limegrover, who took over last season, wasn’t yet around in 2014 when PSU had just three healthy scholarship offensive linemen with any kind of experience. But he stood around Saturday at Penn State’s media day and proudly described just how far this group has come in one year.
Six different players last season earned conference or national honors for their performances. Three of them return — including Ryan Bates (FWAA and USA Today freshman All-American), Brendan Mahon (PFF’s All-Big Ten first team) and Connor McGovern (BTN.com All-Big Ten Freshman Team honorable mention).
McGovern recalled with a laugh how his hands shook before his first start and how he was afraid to speak up and get something wrong. “By the end, I was comfortable with everything,” he said. Ryan Bates started out as a part-time left guard and turned into a full-time left tackle, who was a strength instead of a weakness. Chasz Wright and Steven Gonzalez were able to step in when needed.
“It’s definitely day and night from when I first got here,” defensive lineman Curtis Cothran said. “A lot of these guys have played together now for two-three years, and a lot of younger guys have already stepped in. They’re in a lot better shape.”
Added running back Mark Allen: “Credit to Coach Limegrover. ... These guys know what they need to do now and who they have to block.”
Since James Franklin first stepped up to the dais and talked about a return to national prominence, this offensive line has never been this deep or experienced. Nelson started off playing on an offensive line with two converted defensive tackles and a unit so thin it that a 2-deep didn’t exist.
Now, the Nittany Lions’ top-6 offensive linemen boast a combined 124 games and 87-starts worth of experience. Another three are redshirt freshmen, and another — 6-foot-8, 326-pound Sterling Jenkins — is still working to crack the rotation.
“It’s great standing here because it was difficult when we were struggling, definitely,” Nelson said. “But I’m just excited for this season.
“Since I’ve been here, this is the most well-prepared unit I’ve been around.”
What they’re saying about the OL
“We’ve grown a lot as a group. We have a lot more chemistry now than we’ve ever had. We have a lot more depth; that definitely helps a lot.”
— Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez
“This is the first time that I’ve been here that I can say we have a 2-deep that are experienced and have played in huge games. And if someone goes down, they can step in and without a beat, they’ll be just as good as the guy that went down. That’s what’s really different about us from years past. We’re a really experienced team.”
— Offensive lineman Andrew Nelson
“You can always ask more from everybody. You know what you’re going to get from Saquon Barkley, and you know what you’re going to get from Trace (McSorley). So where does that extra 1 percent come from? And I want our guys to think that’s coming from us. The high tide rises all boats, and that needs to be the O-line.”
— Offensive line coach Matt Limegrover
“Two things that stand out to me with the offensive line is the physicality. We’ve got pretty good front guys that are lining up toe to toe daily with those guys. Even going back to spring, just the movement and size and power and working together, it’s hard to find a weakness. And then the second piece is they can roll that second unit out there, and normally, there’s been a guy or two that you kind of feel like, OK, we’re going to take advantage here. I don’t feel that way right now.”
— Defensive coordinator Brent Pry
Comments