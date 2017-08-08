Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 25 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 25 days left — is the No. 25 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 25 moment: Performances from Brandon Bell, Garrett Sickels in Ohio State upset
Marcus Allen swatting away Tyler Durbin’s 49-yard field goal attempt — with Grant Haley scooping and scoring — is the play. It’s the memory from Penn State’s stunning upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State last season.
But that blocked kick returned for a touchdown didn’t keep the Nittany Lions within striking distance in the first half, and it surely didn’t keep Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett at bay in the second.
In the biggest win of James Franklin’s tenure, that job was completed by Penn State’s front seven — namely linebacker Brandon Bell and defensive end Garrett Sickels.
Bell and Sickels had arguably the two best defensive performances for the Nittany Lions all season in the span of one game. And for Sickels, it took only a half.
Sickels, who was suspended for the first half, came out in the third quarter with his hair of fire, blowing past the Buckeyes’ left tackle and getting after Barrett. He finished the game with nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
It was Sickels’ signature performance at Penn State, using just two quarters to set a career-high for tackles in a game.
Bell also set a career-high for tackles with 18 stops — yes, 18. The senior linebacker was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week, given to the National Defensive Player of the Week, with good reason.
Bell made his presence felt from the get-go, tallying three tackles on Ohio State’s opening drive. He finished the first half with 12 tackles — five more than any Buckeye tallied the entire game.
Penn State’s blocked kick returned for a touchdown should be remembered as the play that changed the Nittany Lions’ season and Franklin’s tenure. There’s no doubt about that.
But what Sickels and Bell contributed in Penn State’s upset over Ohio State can’t — and won’t — be forgotten.
