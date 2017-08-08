Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken (97) has signed with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report.
Report: Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken signs with Kansas City Chiefs

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

August 08, 2017 6:28 PM

Sam Ficken is getting another shot at the NFL.

Ficken — Penn State’s second-best placekicker of all-time — was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, according to a report by the Kansas City Star’s Terez Paylor.

Ficken is filling in for injured kicker Cairo Santos. The 2016 Pro Bowl alternate is suffering from a groin sprain, and the injury is not believed to be serious.

The Chiefs hosted several kickers on Tuesday to find a replacement, per Paylor’s report, and Ficken is their guy.

Ficken — whose 54 career field goals at Penn State from 2012-15 ranks second all-time in program history behind only Kevin Kelly — has never seen action in an NFL regular-season game. However, the Indiana native worked out with Kansas City, Jacksonville and New Orleans in 2015 rookie minicamp.

Ficken joins two fellow Nittany Lions in Kansas City: defensive end Tamba Hali and former Penn State basketball player Ross Travis.

John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9

