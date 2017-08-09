Penn State Football

Saquon Barkley confirms he’s a beast — with science (specifically ESPN’s Sport Science)

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 09, 2017 12:39 PM

It’s been theorized for some time now that Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is an absolute beast, a unique physical specimen that doubles as one of the top college players in the nation.

Now, there’s some scientific proof to back that all up.

Barkley took part in an ESPN’s Sport Science segment back in May, and the video finally aired Wednesday. Sport Science host John Brenkus measured Barkley in extreme conditions — heat, rain, cold — and then compared those numbers to his baseline. The findings:

▪  After spending 10 minutes under 170-degree lights, Barkley lost less than half a step. He finished a drill in 8.3 seconds — which was actually faster than the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott under normal conditions (8.7 seconds). Without any stress, Barkley finished the same drill in 8 seconds.

▪  After 10 minutes in a 20-degree ice truck, he still cleared a 4.5-foot hurdle and ran the drill in 8.5 seconds.

▪  After getting doused with water, to mimic rain, he finished a heavy bag test in 1.6 seconds — compared to 2015 Heisman winner Derrick Henry’s 1.4 seconds under normal conditions. He also finished the complete drill in 8.5 seconds.

The conclusion here? “Overall,” Brenkus said in the segment, “these conditions had minimal effects on Barkley’s performance.”

In other words, it is now scientific fact: Barkley is a beast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation
Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears 0:24

Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

View More Video