Saquon Barkley confirms he’s a beast — with science (specifically ESPN’s Sport Science)

It’s been theorized for some time now that Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is an absolute beast, a unique physical specimen that doubles as one of the top college players in the nation.
Now, there’s some scientific proof to back that all up.
Barkley took part in an ESPN’s Sport Science segment back in May, and the video finally aired Wednesday. Sport Science host John Brenkus measured Barkley in extreme conditions — heat, rain, cold — and then compared those numbers to his baseline. The findings:
▪ After spending 10 minutes under 170-degree lights, Barkley lost less than half a step. He finished a drill in 8.3 seconds — which was actually faster than the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott under normal conditions (8.7 seconds). Without any stress, Barkley finished the same drill in 8 seconds.
▪ After 10 minutes in a 20-degree ice truck, he still cleared a 4.5-foot hurdle and ran the drill in 8.5 seconds.
▪ After getting doused with water, to mimic rain, he finished a heavy bag test in 1.6 seconds — compared to 2015 Heisman winner Derrick Henry’s 1.4 seconds under normal conditions. He also finished the complete drill in 8.5 seconds.
The conclusion here? “Overall,” Brenkus said in the segment, “these conditions had minimal effects on Barkley’s performance.”
In other words, it is now scientific fact: Barkley is a beast.
