Penn State Football

Fall camp standouts, 2018 recruiting success on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

By John McGonigal and Josh Moyer

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com, jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 10, 2017 2:53 AM

We’re back, Nittany Lion fans, with a new episode of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out.” With three weeks until the 2017 season gets underway, beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer discuss fall camp standouts, Penn State’s recruiting run and more this week.

Check out some of the topics we discussed:

▪  00:48: Who’s leading the safety battle now, and who will end up becoming the starter in 2017?

▪  4:00: What’s happening with linebacker Brandon Smith, and who’ll start on the outside next to Jason Cabinda?

▪  7:45: Sean Clifford is making an impression in the battle for the No. 3 quarterback job.

▪  10:15: Lamont Wade and other noteworthy observations from fall camp so far.

▪  14:15: Asssessing the recent 2018 recruiting success.

▪  17:30: State College’s Keaton Ellis eyeing up Penn State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation
Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears 0:24

Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

View More Video