Fall camp standouts, 2018 recruiting success on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

We’re back, Nittany Lion fans, with a new episode of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out.” With three weeks until the 2017 season gets underway, beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer discuss fall camp standouts, Penn State’s recruiting run and more this week.
Check out some of the topics we discussed:
▪ 00:48: Who’s leading the safety battle now, and who will end up becoming the starter in 2017?
▪ 4:00: What’s happening with linebacker Brandon Smith, and who’ll start on the outside next to Jason Cabinda?
▪ 7:45: Sean Clifford is making an impression in the battle for the No. 3 quarterback job.
▪ 10:15: Lamont Wade and other noteworthy observations from fall camp so far.
▪ 14:15: Asssessing the recent 2018 recruiting success.
▪ 17:30: State College’s Keaton Ellis eyeing up Penn State.
