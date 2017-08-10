Four-star defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins joins 2018 Penn State recruiting class

Penn State’s ridiculous 2018 recruiting run continued Thursday morning.
Four-star defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins verbally committed to Penn State, bringing the Nittany Lions’ 2018 class to 23 members. Hawkins, an Ohio native, is the No. 12 player in the state and No. 23 defensive tackle in the country, per 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder had 34 scholarship offers and chose Penn State over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and Ohio State.
Ultimately, Hawkins’ decision came down to Penn State and Cincinnati — but he was expected to choose the Nittany Lions. Minutes before his announcement, 92 percent of 247’s Crystal Ball Predictions had Penn State as the team to land him.
Hawkins is the third player to commit in the past week, joining four-star center Frederick “Juice” Scruggs and four-star defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. He’s also the 10th player to choose Penn State since the start of July.
Penn State’s 23 members in its 2018 class is tied for the most nationally with Minnesota.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments