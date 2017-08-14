Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 19 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 19 days left — is the No. 19 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 19 moment: Mike Gesicki rebounds from rough 2015
It took Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki a while to get things straightened out, but everything turned out just alright for the future NFL draft pick.
Gesicki had five drops two seasons ago — and next to 13 catches, those drops were magnified quite a bit. “You would’ve thought it was 50 the way everyone was talking,” Gesicki said in December.
Yep, disgruntled fans shared their thoughts on social media. Some of the tweets are still up.
“Why would Mike Gesicki stay on the field when all he does is drop big passes?”
“Words cannot describe how terrible Mike Gesicki is.”
Gesicki tuned all that out and focused on improving for 2016. Whatever he did, it worked.
Gesicki was a key cog in Penn State’s dynamic offense last season, recording 48 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns — all second on the team behind Chris Godwin.
Gesicki had five catches of 40 yards or more, tying Miami’s David Njoku for the most by a tight end.
The 6-foot-6 mismatch stunned Beaver Stadium with a one-handed catch against Temple. He shocked fans with an Allen Robinson-esque touchdown against Michigan State and brought those who traveled to Indianapolis to their feet, snaring a 33-yard score in the Big Ten championship game.
Gesicki is the No. 1 tight end prospect in the upcoming 2018 NFL draft, according to CBS Sports, for a reason. He overcame a shoddy 2015 season, broke out in 2016 and is poised for another productive year in 2017.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
