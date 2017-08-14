State High’s Keaton Ellis updates Penn State recruitment, scholarship offer

State College junior Keaton Ellis is one of the most electric athletes in the county — the 6-foot two-way player runs a 4.39-second 40 — and received a scholarship offer from Penn State about two months ago to play football.
Ellis is the first State College player to receive an offer since 2010, when four-star wideout Alex Kenney committed to the Nittany Lions.
We recently caught up with Ellis to discuss Penn State, his recruitment and his favorite position. Take a look:
Q: You wear a lot of hats with the Little Lions. Colleges are mostly recruiting you at defensive back, but your coach also wants to get the ball in your hands more on offense. So let me ask you: What exactly is your favorite position to play?
A: DB. I’m good at DB. I’m good at wideout, too, but preference? I’d say DB, but I love to play any position. ... I love the challenge. Every play, it’s tough because you have to react, and I love reacting. Wideout, yeah, you know the route; you know what to do, and you do it. But, DB, you have to react to the other person — and it’s fun for me. And I really enjoy it.
Q: You have three scholarship offers already from Penn State, Buffalo and Syracuse. Can you update us a little bit on where your recruitment stands, and maybe what’s been new with the hometown school here?
A: So, right now, it’s kind of (quieted) because it’s a dead period right now, so I haven’t really gotten in contact with any coaches. But I’m hoping to take a visit up there soon with me and my family and the coaches — just to make sure all the boxes are checked off and to get a connection with the coaching staff and build a relationship there.
Q: When we first talked, shortly after you earned that Penn State scholarship, you called it “a dream come true.” Obviously, you’ve still got plenty of time here, but I’ve got to ask: Why not commit right away? Is there anything you need to see first?
A: At this point, I want to make the right decision. So I feel like if I don’t look at a certain thing, I won’t know what’s there. So I’m still trying to keep my options open. But I got a great opportunity here at Penn State, and I’m really excited about that. And I want to explore that, too.
Q: What is it about Penn State, specifically, that has your interest?
A: It’s a family program. I love the culture there; I love the culture there. I feel at home, obviously. I love it up there.
Q: So, ideally, when would you like to commit to a school? Is that something you’d like to wait to do until late your senior year, or is this something that could be on its way?
A: I’m still thinking about it. But soon. I’m not trying to take too long of a time with this process. Before, or maybe after, the season.
Q: So you’re not a guy who’s going to wait until National Signing Day then?
A: (laughs) Nah, no. But it should be coming soon. So, yeah, I’m excited.
Comments