Penn State football countdown to kickoff: No. 18

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 18 days left — is the No. 18 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 18 moment: Christian Hackenberg sets Penn State passing records
Christian Hackenberg is one of the most scrutinized college football players in recent memory — and he’s Penn State’s top quarterback of all-time.
At least, statistically speaking.
Hackenberg set Penn State records for passing yards (8,427), passing touchdowns (48), completions (693) and attempts (1,235) in an up-and-down career from 2013-15. And even though Hackenberg’s best season came as a freshman under Bill O’Brien, the gunslinger’s records were broken under the watch of James Franklin.
Hackenberg, despite declining production after O’Brien left for the NFL, is a folk hero to many Penn State fans. The former five-star recruit could’ve chosen Alabama, Florida or Miami (Fla.), among other schools. Instead, he stuck to his Penn State commitment even with NCAA sanctions looming.
Hackenberg was effective as a true freshman, throwing for 2,955 yards and 20 touchdowns. His efficiency dipped as a sophomore — tossing more interceptions (15) than touchdowns (12) — and in his final season at Penn State, the Virginia native threw for only 2,525 yards.
Still, Hackenberg wrote his name in the Penn State history books under Franklin and former offensive coordinator John Donovan.
On Oct. 24, 2015, Hackenberg broke a pair of Zack Mills’ records. In a 31-30 win over Maryland, Hackenberg topped the yardage mark with a 40-yard heave to Chris Godwin in the first quarter and set a new completion record in the fourth quarter.
A month later, Hackenberg broke Matt McGloin’s touchdown record with an eight-yard pitch-and-catch to Godwin.
How long will those records hold up? Trace McSorley is 18 touchdown passes away from breaking that scoring mark, a feat he’ll likely accomplish in 2017.
Regardless, Hackenberg is Penn State’s most prolific passer and forever a part of Nittany Lion — and Franklin’s — history.
