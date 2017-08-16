Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 17 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 17 days left — is the No. 17 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 17 moment: Saquon Barkley’s coming out party vs. Rutgers in 2015
On Sept. 19, 2015, the legend of Saquon Barkley was born.
The true freshman didn’t start in Penn State’s Stripe Out game against Rutgers — but, by the end of it, Barkley looked like a consensus All-American.
Barkley hung 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the Scarlet Knights, leading Penn State to a 28-3 win and giving Beaver Stadium patrons an early glimpse of a future Heisman Trophy contender.
In the first half, Barkley and starter Akeel Lynch split carries 10 to nine, respectively. But in the third and fourth quarter combined, Lynch had just one rushing attempt.
It was The Barkley Show. The Coplay native iced a Penn State win in the fourth quarter, ripping off runs of 54 and 40 yards and scoring the final touchdown — a 16-yard dash through the heart of Rutgers’ defense.
All told, Barkley accounted for seven of Penn State’s 17 first downs and tallied six runs of 10 yards or more.
It wasn’t the first time Barkley showed off what he could do. A week before Penn State’s win over Rutgers, Barkley put up 115 yards and a touchdown and hurdled an unsuspecting defender against Buffalo.
But this was different. This was a dominating, assertive performance. This demonstrated the heights Barkley could reach.
Now, entering the 2017 season, Barkley’s a Heisman contender. He’s leading the resurgent Nittany Lions under James Franklin in a Big Ten title defense and quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Barkley has already had some incredible, gravity-defying moments in his two years at Penn State. But for someone who could go down as Penn State’s best offensive player of all-time, this game was the start.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments