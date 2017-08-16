Saquon Barkley reflects on ‘cool experience’ of being on ESPN’s Sport Science

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Q&A with 2017 Grange Fair Queen Megan Royer Pause 1:39 This is what data sounds like 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:38 Police investigate multi-vehicle crash 0:19 Investigation leads to murder charge 1:19 Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near 1:03 Why it’s important to break a horse early 1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 0:24 Car crashes into side of Giant Food Store 1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks about who he likes on the defensive line and how to stop Saquon Barkley. Barkley describes the atmosphere in the final practices before the season opener. Koa Farmer explains how he's taken a more "professional" approach to the game.

