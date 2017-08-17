Penn State Football

James Franklin contract extension talks, Damion Barber discussed on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

By John McGonigal and Josh Moyer

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com, jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 17, 2017 9:07 PM

We’re back, Nittany Lions fans, with a new episode of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out.” With two weeks until the 2017 season gets underway, beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer discuss James Franklin’s possible contract extension, fearless predictions and more this week.

Check out some of the topics we discussed:

▪  00:25: James Franklin’s contract extension has been a drawn-out story — and it should be coming to an end soon.

▪  2:56: Are we sold on James Franklin and his possible extension?

▪  5:30: Four-star defensive end Damion Barber from Harrisburg is on campus after a lengthy delay. What is Penn State getting with Barber?

▪  10:25: Which Penn State backup has the biggest impact on the Nittany Lions’ 2017 season?

▪  14:30: What’s one fearless prediction that John’s comfortable making?

