Lady Lions coach Coquese Washington helped raise more than $18,000 on Friday to benefit the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.
Coquese’s Drive event raises $18K to fight domestic, sexual violence

From CDT staff reports

August 18, 2017 11:19 PM

STATE COLLEGE

The annual Coquese’s Drive for the Centre County Women’s Resource Center event raised more than $18,000 Friday afternoon at the Penn State Golf Course.

One hundred golfers took part in the 10th annual event and, with other sponsors and contributors, Penn State women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington and the Coquese’s Drive committee were able to present a check for $18,453 to the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.

Since the event began, the annual drive has raised a total of $188,575 to fight domestic and sexual violence in Centre County.

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan Two swimmers with Penn State connections will compete in the 29th World University Games that begin Saturday night.

Current women’s swimmer Ally McHugh and men’s alum Shane Ryan will represent the U.S. and Ireland, respectively. McHugh will swim the 400-meter IM, while Ryan will take part in the 100 backstroke and 400 medley relay. McHugh is the first Penn State woman to represent the U.S. since 2011, and Ryan is the first Penn State swimmer in the games since 2009.

