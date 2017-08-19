Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 14 days

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

August 19, 2017 12:42 AM

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 14 days left — is the No. 14 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.

No. 14 moment: Beating Minnesota in overtime in 2016

Penn State’s 2016 upset over Ohio State thrust the Nittany Lions back in the national conversation;. James Franklin lifting the conference trophy was a landmark moment in program history. And the 52-49 thriller against Southern California set the bar for what Penn State can do offensively in 2017.

But the game that got overlooked following Penn State’s incredible nine-game winning streak was the one that started it in the first place — the Nittany Lions’ 29-26 overtime win against Minnesota.

Seven days after a 39-point loss at Michigan, the Nittany Lions’ season was hanging by a thread. Sitting at 2-2 going into Penn State’s Oct. 1 home game, another 7-5 campaign was looking likely, if not desirable.

Penn State needed this one, and the Nittany Lions got it.

After trailing 13-3 at halftime, Penn State rattled off 17 unanswered points. An 80-yard connection from Trace McSorley to Irvin Charles sparked the comeback. That was followed by a Tyler Davis field goal and a 6-yard McSorley run.

Minnesota fired back with 10 straight points, though. With the Gophers leading 23-20, Penn State had less than a minute left to march down the field and give Davis a chance to send it to overtime.

McSorley converted on a 3rd-and-10 from Penn State’s own 25-yard line, finding Chris Godwin for a gain of 20. Then — facing a 3rd-and-3 on Minnesota’s 48 with 20 seconds to go in regulation — McSorley split two defenders and scampered for 26 yards.

Davis nailed a 40-yarder as time expired to tie it up at 23.

After Penn State held Minnesota to a field goal on the initial possession in overtime, Saquon Barkley finished it off on the Nittany Lions’ first play. Barkley — who totaled 38 yards on 19 carries before that handoff — burst through the middle of the Gophers’ defense for a 25-yard score, leaping into the end zone untouched.

It was the cap to Penn State’s biggest win of the season to that point — and one that jump-started the Nittany Lions’ memorable run to prominence.

John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation
Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears 0:24

Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

View More Video