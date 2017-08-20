Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

Penn State football names five new captains

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

August 20, 2017 2:29 PM

Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda and Nick Scott were dubbed leaders of Penn State’s offense, defense and special teams, respectively, back in the spring — and now the Nittany Lions have five more captains.

Penn State announced its team captains on Sunday afternoon.

Running back Saquon Barkley, wideout DaeSean Hamilton, safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Grant Haley and placekicker Tyler Davis join McSorley, Cabinda and Scott as the team representatives voted on by coaches and players.

Barkley, a junior, and Scott, a redshirt junior, are the only non-seniors named as captains.

Penn State’s eight representatives and their teammates open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 against Akron.

