Penn State cornerback T.J. Johnson granted release to transfer

Penn State’s deep secondary took a hit.
Nittany Lions defensive back T.J. Johnson has asked for and been granted his release to transfer, a Penn State spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports.
With plenty of options ahead of him at cornerback — Grant Haley, Christian Campbell, Amani Oruwariye, Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields, to name a few — Johnson’s transfer request isn’t a surprise.
Johnson, a three-star cornerback in the 2016 class, redshirted last fall. He was the No. 70 player from Ohio and No. 140 cornerback in the country, per 247 Sports.
Johnson made an impact in the 2017 Blue-White Game, recording five tackles and an interception for the White team.
