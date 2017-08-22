Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki named to AP preseason All-America first-team

A couple Nittany Lions were nationally recognized on Tuesday.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Mike Gesicki were named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America first-team.
Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley did not make the first or second-team. Instead, Southern California’s Sam Darnold and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson were recognized.
Penn State is the only team to have two offensive players named to the first-team.
Barkley, Gesicki, Ohio State center Billy Price and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell were the only Big Ten players on the first-team. Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli, Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis, Michigan pass-rusher Rashan Gary, Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales and Northwestern safety Godwin Igewbuike — all of whom the Nittany Lions will face in 2017 — landed on the second-team.
Barkley, Gesicki and the Nittany Lions open their 2017 season against Akron on Sept. 2.
