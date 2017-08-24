Biggest trap game, position battles discussed on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

We’re back, Nittany Lions fans, with a new episode of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out.” With one week until the 2017 season gets underway, beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer discuss Penn State’s biggest trap game in 2017, the Nittany Lions’ position battles and more.
▪ 0:30: What has been the biggest surprise in the fall camp position battles?
▪ 2:50: How is Penn State’s offensive line shaping up, and where does it rank in the Big Ten?
▪ 10:10: Why does John think Northwestern is Penn State’s trap game this season?
▪ 12:24: Josh explains why Michigan State could be a tricky trip on the Nittany Lions’ schedule.
▪ 14:15: Outside the obvious picks — Ohio State upset, Big Ten title game, etc. — what are Penn State’s biggest moments in James Franklin’s tenure?
Comments