Lamont Wade, Tariq Castro-Fields standing out on Penn State football’s special teams

August 29, 2017 10:57 AM

The two most talked about freshmen on Penn State’s roster received some more praise Tuesday morning.

Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields — five- and four-star cornerbacks, respectively — are expected to make a difference in the Nittany Lion secondary this season.

But they’ve also stood out in another area: special teams.

Senior placekicker Tyler Davis, the anticipated starting kickoff specialist, believes Wade and Castro-Fields’ coverage skills will be an asset for Penn State in 2017.

“I think it’s just their speed and they’re aggressive,” Davis said on a conference call. “I know Coach (Charles) Huff is a great special teams coordinator that implements some great plans, and they’ve seemed to catch on very quickly. Just their athleticism stands out.”

In addition, Davis named Josh McPhearson as the special teams’ No. 1 standout in fall camp, contributing on coverage and returning kicks.

John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9

