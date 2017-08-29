Breaking down Penn State football’s first official depth chart

Just days away from its season opener against Akron, Penn State released its first official depth chart on Tuesday afternoon.
Save for a few surprises, the three-deep is as expected. Here are notes on how the Nittany Lions will look on Saturday:
▪ Troy Apke won the starting job at safety alongside Marcus Allen, beating out Ayron Monroe and Nick Scott.
Apke, a senior who has two starts under his belt, was lauded by James Franklin at the start and end of fall camp. Apke takes over for Malik Golden, who tallied 17 starts throughout his Penn State career.
▪ Clarity emerged at right tackle. Chasz Wright will start at the position instead of graduate senior Andrew Nelson. Wright, a redshirt junior, started the final five games of the 2016 season.
Franklin said Nelson is “working through some issues” and isn’t ready to play on Saturday.
▪ As expected, the rest of the offensive line will line up in the following way: Ryan Bates, left tackle; Steven Gonzalez, right guard; Connor McGovern, center; and Brendan Mahon, right guard.
Redshirt freshman Will Fries and true freshman Mike Miranda are the second-team left tackle and left guard, respectively.
▪ Wide receivers coach Josh Gattis said last week that he’s comfortable with six guys starting at the position, but three in particular were listed as first-teamers for Week 1.
Juwan Johnson, DaeSean Hamilton and DeAndre Thompkins were named starters at the X, H and Z receiver spots, respectively.
Thompkins beat out Saeed Blacknall, who starred in the Big Ten title game with 155 yards and two touchdowns. Franklin said that spot on the depth chart could’ve been an “OR,” but is pleased with Thompkins’ work so far.
▪ As expected, the starters along Penn State’s front-four are Shareef Miller and Torrence Borwn at defensive end and Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran at defensive tackle.
▪ The starting linebackers are Jason Cabinda in the middle, flanked by Koa Farmer and Manny Bowen. Senior Brandon Smith is the backup in the middle, and Cam Brown and Jarvis Miller are second-teamers on the outside.
▪ Should anything happen to Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens, the quarterback job would fall to true freshman Sean Clifford. A four-star signal-caller out of Ohio, Clifford beat out Jake Zembiec, a redshirt freshman.
Stay tuned for James Franklin’s thoughts on the depth chart.
Comments