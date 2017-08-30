Penn State Football

Penn State football season preview with predictions, more on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

August 30, 2017 12:38 AM

The 2017 college football season is upon us, which means it’s time for a comprehensive preview of the Nittany Lions.

We’ve got a new episode of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out,” where beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer discuss 2017 predictions, breakout players and more.

Check out some of the topics below:

▪  00:50: John explains why he believes the Nittany Lions will win 11 games.

▪  2:35: Josh believes Penn State will go 10-2. Why?

▪  6:25: The Nittany Lions need a few breakout players. Who will outperform their expectations?

▪  10:27: Taking Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley off the board, who is the most important player on Penn State?

▪  15:51: Who is going to get blown out by Penn State the most?

