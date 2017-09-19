Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Brendan Mahon, Cam Brown expected to return at Iowa; Torrence Brown’s status unclear

September 19, 2017

UNIVERSITY PARK

Brendan Mahon and Cam Brown should be on the field at Kinnick Stadium this weekend, Penn State caoch James Franklin confirmed at Tuesday’s press conference.

However, the verdict is still out on one of their teammates.

Franklin didn’t offer any information on Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown, who was carted off the field against Georgia State after incurring a direct hit to his right knee.

The coach doesn’t discuss injuries with the media but has announced season-ending situations in the past.

That doesn’t appear to be the case with Brown — but, for now, Franklin doesn’t have any updates.

“I’ll probably have more information down the line,” the coach said, noting that won’t change by time reporters meet with him after Wednesday’s practice. “At this point, I don’t have anything more substantial for you.”

Fellow defensive end Shareef Miller also said Tuesday on a conference call that he didn’t know Brown’s current status.

The good news for Penn State is Mahon and Cam Brown are expected to return.

Mahon, the Nittany Lions’ starting right guard, and Brown, a heavily-involved linebacker, would be welcomed additions for Penn State’s trip to Iowa. Neither played any snaps on Saturday against the Panthers.

