Penn State football ‘not making a big deal’ of Iowa’s pink visiting locker rooms

James Franklin addresses 'field goal gate’ and looks ahead to Iowa Head coach James Franklin made a clear statement on what was going through his mind when he called timeout before Georgia State’s last-second field goal last Saturday. Then he moved his focus onto Iowa and their pink lockers. Head coach James Franklin made a clear statement on what was going through his mind when he called timeout before Georgia State’s last-second field goal last Saturday. Then he moved his focus onto Iowa and their pink lockers. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

