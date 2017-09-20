Ears ‘ringing’ as Penn State football prepares for Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium

More Videos 2:05 James Franklin explains the importance of practicing with crowd noise Pause 1:14 Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 0:07 Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together 0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears 0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl 0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy 0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together Video Link copy Embed Code copy

James Franklin explains the importance of practicing with crowd noise Head coach James Franklin has tried to simulate crowd noise and band music at Iowa games leading up to Saturday's game. He described why it matters despite it being annoying to almost everyone. Offensive lineman Andrew Nelson also talked about what it's like to practice with the deafening sounds. Head coach James Franklin has tried to simulate crowd noise and band music at Iowa games leading up to Saturday's game. He described why it matters despite it being annoying to almost everyone. Offensive lineman Andrew Nelson also talked about what it's like to practice with the deafening sounds. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

