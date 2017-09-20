Penn State defense ready for Iowa ‘playmaker’ Akrum Wadley

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley is healthy and ready to go against the Nittany Lions.
Wadley, who’s totaled 410 total yards (258 rushing, 152 receiving) through three games this year, picked up a minor ankle injury last week against North Texas — but he’s cleared to play Saturday night.
That’s good news for the Hawkeyes, who’ll need Wadley’s playmaking ability in order to pull off the home upset. The New Jersey native was key to Iowa’s upset win over Michigan last season, tallying 167 total yards against the Wolverines.
Of course, the Nittany Lions are familiar with Iowa’s lead back. Despite scoring on a 12-yard reception, Wadley was held to 28 rushing yards on nine carries in last year’s 41-14 defeat to Penn State.
The Nittany Lions bottled up the back a year ago, but they know he poses a problem yet again.
“They’re going to be looking for him to find that hole and make that one cut and go,” Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen said. “So we have to limit him to what we give him, and we have to suck the air out of all those plays and don’t give him the space and the room that he’s looking for to make those explosive plays.”
Added Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller: “He’s a real shifty guy, a playmaker. You have to be aware of where he’s at.”
