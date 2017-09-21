Here’s why RB coach Charles Huff isn’t scared Saquon Barkley will get hurt as kickoff returner

Penn State special teams coordinator and running backs coach Charles Huff wants everyone to know something: “We’re not idiots.”
He and the Nittany Lions staff know what they’re doing with star tailback — and kickoff returner — Saquon Barkley.
Huff said in his eyes, the most egregious misconception fans and media have about the game is “that Saquon may get hurt on kickoff return, and that kickoff return is an allegedly dangerous play.”
“That would be the one that makes me chuckle,” Huff said on a Thursday conference call. “I get it from the outside eye. People just see 11 guys running down at once at one guy. But from a football perspective, it’s no different (than a running play).”
Since Barkley fielded the opening kickoff of the second half in a game Penn State led 35-0 against Akron, James Franklin and everyone surrounding him has been asked about the decision to have their Heisman contender on special teams. Franklin has defended it time and time again; even Barkley said he was more than willing to do it.
Huff spent quite a bit of time — 156 seconds, to be exact — making his case.
“The returner is probably the safest player outside the kicker on the kickoffs. He’s not blocking anybody. No one’s trying to run through him, and 90 percent of the time when you go to tackle him, you’ve broken down and tried tackling him just as you would if he ran inside zone,” Huff said. “For some reason, people think that there’s missiles running down there that are going to hit right in the middle of a tank and blow the tank up. We laugh all the time when people say that.”
For the guys ahead of Barkley, it’s a different story. Huff likened kickoff return blockers to those who “have to step in front of the moving car.”
But when it comes to Barkley — the jewel of Penn State’s offense — Huff has no problem putting him back on kickoff returns. The junior, who has 107 yards on four returns, can make a difference, and the coaching staff is comfortable he’s not in any more danger than when he secures a handoff.
“The amount of reps on the body is the amount of reps on the body,” Huff added. “But the fact that, ‘Oh because he’s a kick returner, he’s going to get hurt.’ Well, he could get hurt on a speed sweep.”
‘Bought in’
It’s not just Barkley who wants to be involved on special teams.
Huff said Franklin wants his players to “own” one unit on special teams. Barkley approached them in the offseason about being the kick returner, and a senior leader of the defense was proactive about having a role, too.
“Jason Cabinda is another young man who people may not see because he doesn’t touch the ball, but he asked, as well. ‘Coach, I want to be on kick return,’” Huff said. “Actually in the Georgia State game, we were going to replace him with another young man, just giving guys opportunities. But he came to practice on that Wednesday and said, ‘Coach, I’m starting on kick return.’
“When you get that type of buy-in and guys wanting to be a part of it, I think it says a lot about your program. It says a lot about your leadership from the top down. ... The players have bought in to it.”
Quotable
“I don’t know if it’s pride in where he’s at in the Heisman race. I think it’s more pride in the work he put in this offseason. He worked his tail off this offseason. He took it as a personal goal this offseason to work harder than he ever had, on and off the field. ... The pride comes when you see a young man put in the work and reap the rewards. I’m more excited and prideful that he’s getting the return that he went out and worked for.” — Huff, on Barkley’s Heisman-like start to the season
