LIVE BLOG: Follow along with the Penn State-Ohio State football game

END OF GAME (Josh): And that’s the end of the game. Penn State loses 39-38 in a game that won’t soon be forgotten in Happy Valley. Spirits are deflated; the national championship has become a distant dream. And the Nittany Lions no longer control their own destiny. Ohio State has a lot to be happy about. For PSU, the questions will mount about this passing defense — which just can’t seem to stop good quarterbacks. Stay tuned to the CDT for more coverage.
1:22 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): Incomplete. And that could be the end of Penn State’s national championship hopes. The team that was the country’s best fourth-quarter team last season let the Buckeyes overcome a double-digit deficit in this final period.
1:29 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): And it all comes down to this — fourth-and-15.
1:40 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): Time isn’t an issue at this point. It’s up to Trace McSorley and the offense, but this offensive line is getting destroyed. OSU is blitzing every play, and PSU doesn’t have an answer.
1:48 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): And there it is. Ohio State’s first lead of the game — Barrett scores on a passing TD. Again. Atrocious defensive performance. He’s 33 of 39 for 328 yards and four TDs. The Buckeyes lead 39-38.
3:08 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): Blake Gillikin is one heckuva punter — but it won’t matter if this defense, especially this secondary, doesn’t step up. Barrett has been completing everything. Gillikin had 57 yards on the punt.
4:20 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): Penn State better hope its offense gets a few first downs because the Nittany Lions’ secondary is looking straight-up bad. Barrett is 29 of 35 for 272 yards, 3 TDs and no INTs. He’s completing nearly everything. It didn’t even matter if that two-point conversion was made. At the start of this quarter, when PSU recovered the earlier fumble, I thought PSU was about ready to coast. Not so fast, my friend. The defense is starting to look like it did against USC.
5:42 left in 4th quarter (Josh): Tyler Davis nails the short, 24-yard FG to make this a two-score game. Penn State has some room not to panic here, 38-27. Sooo ... is College GameDay going to be in East Lansing if the Spartans and Nittany Lions win?
8:45 left in 4th quarter (Josh): That catch from Mike Gesicki is going to get lost in the shuffle after this game is over, but that was such a great adjustment. Those types of plays are what got Penn State to this point. It kept the drive going, it kept the clock going, and it just decreased OSU’s chance at winning.
11:05 left in 4th quarter (Josh): It’s now a one-score game after a blocked punt, which led to a J.T. Barrett pass TD. PSU leads 35-27. PSU has the lead, but it went from Penn State-has-this to Will-PSU-hold-on? That escalated quickly.
11:39 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): Umm ... I’d like to recant that “nail in the coffin” statement. That was the worst offensive series this season. Oh my — the momentum is turning.
13:13 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): The Thompkins catch was the turning point of the game. That fumble? Should be the nail in the coffin.
15:00 left in 4th Quarter (Josh): Penn State 35, Ohio State 20. PSU has led the whole game. Who expected this? Barkley has 75 rushing/receiving yards and also has a 97-yard kickoff return TD. PSU has allowed 8 tackles for loss but just one sack.
Third Quarter
:28 left in 3rd Quarter (Josh): Surprised we’ve gone this long without a score. Think this might be the longest stretch of the game. Penn State is one quarter away from a double-digit win and an much more open path to the College Football Playoff.
6:25 left in 3rd Quarter (Josh): Note to Mike Weber: Only Saquon Barkley should try to do Saquon Barkley things.
7:25 left in 3rd Quarter (Josh): Oh my goodness. What an incredible play. My friend watching the game: “Now, there’s the karma for that ‘pick’ two years ago!” That was monumental. That’s one of those plays that’s going to be talked about two years from now. Ohio State isn’t going to like that one. I’m in State College, and I can hear the booing from Columbus. Penn State leads 35-20.
7:25 left in 3rd Quarter (Josh): Oh boy ... is that a touchdown? This is such a critical call. It looks as if DeAndre Thompkins caught that ball. But is there enough evidence to overturn? This might be the game.
10:32 left in 3rd Quarter (Josh:) Why, oh why, did Urban Meyer decline that holding penalty? In retrospect, that was a terrible decision by Ohio State — and a great one for Penn State. Great heads-up play by McSorley. Kind of a Carson Wentz Jr. on that one — I thought he was down, but he escapes and finds the sticks.
11:42 left in 3rd Quarter (Josh): This next offensive series for Penn State is so incredibly important. J.T. Barrett is having a lot of success on offense — more than Penn State has seen all season — and the Nittany Lions need to show they can keep the pressure on. A three-and-out would be devastating right now.
Halftime (John): Penn State leads 28-17 at the break. Here are three takeaways from Ohio Stadium.
▪ Ohio State’s kickoff coverage is bad. Like, really bad.
Obviously, Saquon Barkley started the game off with a 97-yard return to the house.
But the coverage team made a second crucial mistake, too. After an offsides wiped out a solid cover downfield, Koa Farmer made the Buckeyes pay with a 59-yard return on a pooch kick. Ohio State totally overpursued, and it set up Penn State for another touchdown.
Urban Meyer has some things to correct.
▪ Troy Apke — the most overlooked member of Penn State’s defense — had a stellar first half.
Heck, he basically kept Ohio State from scoring on a first-quarter series by himself.
With Penn State up 14-3, J.T. Barrett took a deep shot and freshman cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was beat bad. But Apke covered him, breaking up a would-be 30-yard gainer.
Five plays later, Apke was where he needed to be again. On 4th-and-8 on Penn State’s 25, Meyer went for it instead of kicking a field goal. That was a mistake. Apke stopped wideout K.J. Hill for a six-yard gain and gave the ball back to Penn State.
We’ll see if Apke can continue that play into the second half.
▪ Mike Gesicki is more involved now than he’s been at any point this season.
The senior tight end has five catches for 42 yards. If he didn’t step out of bounds in the red zone for an illegal touching, he would’ve had six catches.
Gesicki had six grabs in the season opener against Akron, but he could finish in double digits today. No question about it.
Second Quarter
1:31 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh:) After the run on third-and-long, I assumed Penn State was going for it on fourth. Have to say I’m not a big fan of that third-down call if you plan on punting. PSU was one first down away from field-goal position. But, hey, you can’t be too upset with PSU’s offense. Should still head into halftime with a double-digit lead.
4:56 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh): We have ourselves a bit of a shootout here. Penn State still leads 28-17 — but the defense is struggling at points here. Barrett has 10 carries for 63 rushing yards. PSU hasn’t allowed 20 points all season; sure looks as if the Buckeyes won’t have a problem with that.
6:48 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh): Barrett and McSorley are pretty darn close at this point. McSorley is 10 of 13 for 84 yards and a TD; Barrett is 10 of 14 for 83 yards and a TD.
8:06 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh): And we’ve got another score. Penn State leads 28-10 after Trace McSorley runs in the for the TD. A bit of a break for PSU there. McSorley threw what appeared to be an interception, but OSU was flagged for a pass interference. (Looked more like olding but ... OK then.) Not-so-fearless prediction: Joe Moorhead will be a head coach somewhere next season.
9:14 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh): Ohio State loves that bunch-coverage on kickoffs. Apparently, so does Penn State. If Koa Farmer was a little faster, that would’ve been another return TD. Ohio State should just kick it out of bounds each time at this rate.
9:32 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh): Are we going to just keep exchanging scores all day? The over/under, for those interested, was 57. If you bet on the under, you might as well kiss that goodbye. PSU leads 21-10 after the Buckeyes’ first TD.
11:40 left in 2nd Quarter (Josh): And Barkley runs for a nice 5-yard — no, wait. Looks like he might get a first down. Wait, no. Is that a touchdown? My goodness. Forget Bryce Love. Ezekiel Elliott said this two years ago, and it still holds up: Barkley is the truth. Penn State is now up 21-3 against the No. 6 team in the country.
Saquon Barkley. Penn State 21 - Ohio State 3. pic.twitter.com/TsuyBqFPRP— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) October 28, 2017
Start of 2nd Quarter (Josh): Well, Penn State sure looks like the better team so far. Out of the five of us at the CDT, only one — Ryne Gery — picked the Nittany Lions to win. But they’re proving everybody wrong. Again. One point of concern, however: PSU has minus-10 yards of rushing.
First Quarter
End of 1st Quarter (Josh): What a stand by the Nittany Lions. Safety Troy Apke hit the receiver in the open field and stuck him shy of the first down. Great tackle. He made two crucial plays on that defensive series. He’s a guy that, personally, I didn’t think would be starting at this point. In the preseason, Ayron Monroe appeared to be the guy with the higher ceiling — but Apke really has been solid. Outstanding game so far.
5:10 left in 1st Quarter (Josh): 3rd-and-long, and DT Curtis Cothran sacks J.T. Barrett. The Nittany Lions are coming up big in clutch situations. As a result, OSU has to settle for a field goal. PSU leads 14-3. If you’re a Penn State fan, this has to just about be the best-case scenario so far in this game.
6:18 left in 1st Quarter (Josh): Another injury for Penn State here. Cornerback Christian Campbell is holding his left shoulder, it appears. He’s walking off under his own power and, hopefully, he’ll be back soon. Ryan Buchholz was injured earlier; that’s much more costly. OSU could take advantage of that since Shaka Toney isn’t exactly built for run defense.
7:42 left in 1st Quarter (Josh): Mike Poorman is the guy to turn to when it comes to numbers. And he brought up an interesting number here:
14-0 is Penn State's biggest lead in The Horseshoe since 1978.— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) October 28, 2017
11:36 left in 1st Quarter (Josh): Guys, can we just agree to give the Heisman to Barkley at halftime? What an unbelievable start for that guy. I don’t think anyone expected the Nittany Lions to be up 14-0 after the first quarter, let alone in the first 3:30. This is crazy.
11:36 left in first quarter (John): Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better start. First, Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a score. A few plays later, linebacker Manny Bowen stripped Parris Campbell, and Koa Farmer recovered. The Nittany Lions cashed in, too. On third down, DaeSean Hamilton snared a fade for a touchdown. Aside from Ryan Buchholz going down to injury and being carted off, things are looking up for Penn State.
Trace McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton. Penn State 14 - Ohio State 0. 11:36 1st Q. pic.twitter.com/d4KTlBal5e— Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) October 28, 2017
14:45 left in first quarter (John): You have got to be kidding me. Man, Saquon Barkley just silenced 100,000 fans with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game. It’s the second time he’s housed the opening kick this year. There was a lot of talk before this game that Barkley could lock up the Heisman Trophy with an impressive performance. Add that play to the Heisman ceremony highlight reel.
10 Minutes Before Gametime (John): Well, Ohio Stadium’s “Blackout” is taking shape and looks pretty cool. The White Out is a neater sight, but not too shabby from the Buckeye fans. Meanwhile, as the teams went back to their respective locker rooms to collect themselves, the Ohio State marching band hit the field and dotted the i, a long-standing college football tradition. Everyone here is anxiously awaiting some football...
40 Minutes Before Gametime (Ryne): The Nittany Lions are running through warmups here at Ohio Stadium as fans continue to file in. Penn State crowded around quarterback Trace McSorley, who addressed the team before breaking into position groups. The Buckeyes, wearing gray uniforms today, then took the field to cheers to continue their pregame preparation. There’s a handful of Penn State fans dotting the crowd in white, while the OSU fans are largely wearing black.
75 Minutes Before Gametime (John): This is a game between some of the best players in the country — and the NFL knows it. Representatives from the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will be in attendance. Saquon Barkley is the main attraction, sure. But safety Marcus Allen and tight end Mike Gesicki could be first-round selections, while Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard and more will be playing on Sundays. It’ll be interesting to see who impresses on Saturday.
90 Minutes Before Gametime (Josh): Gery and McGonigal are both in Columbus, while I’m holding up shop back here in Happy Valley. (Don’t feel bad for me; we’re putting a grill and smoker to good use. Who wants some ribs?) All that being said, I have to say that I got a real kick out of this vid. Take five seconds out of your day and take a quick look:
One for the outtakes— John McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) October 28, 2017
Special guest popped in while filming pregame video @coachjfranklin #PSUvsOSU pic.twitter.com/QzfTYqzl0W
2.5 Hours Before Gametime (John): Greetings from the Ohio Stadium press box. Despite shoddy weather — for some reason, it was snowing this morning — the buzz around Columbus is palpable. This has a big-game feel, folks. And rightfully so. The Nittany Lions, who will arrive at the stadium shortly, are inching closer to their biggest game of the year. When No. 2 Penn State and No. 6 Ohio State take the field, two heavyweights will fight for a clear path to the Big Ten Championship game and a berth in the College Football Playoff. The stakes don’t get any higher. Stay here for updates and observations, as yours truly, reporter Ryne Gery and sports editor Josh Moyer will provide commentary throughout the day.
Who: No. 2 Penn State at No. 6 Ohio State
Where: Ohio Stadium
When: 3:30 p.m.
TV/Radio: FOX/WQWK 1450
Previews: Click here
