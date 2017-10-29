Penn State Football

Penn State football drops in Top 25 poll after loss to Buckeyes

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

October 29, 2017 2:07 PM

As expected, Penn State dropped in the rankings after losing at Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 7 from No. 2 in the newest edition of the Associated Press Top-25 rankings, released Sunday afternoon.

After a comeback win at The Horseshoe, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 from No. 6.

All things considered, though, Penn State’s fall wasn’t too bad. The Nittany Lions stayed ahead of Oklahoma, Miami, TCU and Oklahoma State.

Alabama maintained its top ranking, while Georgia filled the No. 2 spot vacated by Penn State. Ohio State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame rounded out the top 5.

Penn State’s next opponent, Michigan State, dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 after losing on the road at Northwestern 39-31.

On Tuesday, the AP will be replaced by the College Football Playoff rankings as the poll of importance. At 7-1 with a one-point loss to the Buckeyes, we’ll see where the Nittany Lions come in.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Wisconsin

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma

9. Miami (Fla.)

10. TCU

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. Iowa State

15. UCF

16. Auburn

17. USC

18. Stanford

19. LSU

20. N.C. State

21. Mississippi State

22. Memphis

23. Arizona

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

    Penn State running back Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trace McSorely on Saturday night against Georgia State.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception
James Franklin talks about true freshmen before season opener 0:59

James Franklin talks about true freshmen before season opener
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

View More Video