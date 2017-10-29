Penn State football drops in Top 25 poll after loss to Buckeyes

As expected, Penn State dropped in the rankings after losing at Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions fell to No. 7 from No. 2 in the newest edition of the Associated Press Top-25 rankings, released Sunday afternoon.
After a comeback win at The Horseshoe, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 from No. 6.
All things considered, though, Penn State’s fall wasn’t too bad. The Nittany Lions stayed ahead of Oklahoma, Miami, TCU and Oklahoma State.
Alabama maintained its top ranking, while Georgia filled the No. 2 spot vacated by Penn State. Ohio State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame rounded out the top 5.
Penn State’s next opponent, Michigan State, dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 after losing on the road at Northwestern 39-31.
On Tuesday, the AP will be replaced by the College Football Playoff rankings as the poll of importance. At 7-1 with a one-point loss to the Buckeyes, we’ll see where the Nittany Lions come in.
AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Wisconsin
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma
9. Miami (Fla.)
10. TCU
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa State
15. UCF
16. Auburn
17. USC
18. Stanford
19. LSU
20. N.C. State
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Arizona
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State
