Saquon Barkley picks up — another — Big Ten weekly honor

By John McGonigal

October 30, 2017 11:18 AM

Even following defeat, Saquon Barkley is still raking in awards.

Barkley was recognized as the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown jolted the Nittany Lions on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. It’s the junior’s fifth weekly Big Ten award of the season (second special teams).

The Buckeyes won a 39-38 thriller — and Barkley was for the most part shut down offensively — but that doesn’t minimize the special teams impact he made. It was the second time Barkley housed a kickoff return this season. The Heisman Trophy contender is the first Penn State player to do that since Derrick Williams in 2008.

Barkley’s 34.4 yards per return average ranks fourth in the country — behind only Memphis’ Tony Pollard, Kansas State’s D.J. Reed and Western Michigan’s Darius Phillips.

Barkley and the Nittany Lions take on Michigan State in East Lansing at noon Saturday.

