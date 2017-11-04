LIVE BLOG: Follow along with the Penn State-Michigan State football game

More Videos 0:07 Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception Pause 0:52 Bellefonte student gets surprise trip to Disney World 0:24 Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 3:11 2018 PSU commit Michael Beard talks Happy Valley 0:51 Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State 0:24 Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 0:33 James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State 0:49 Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance 2:03 Can you really be scared to death? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

John McGonigal previews Penn State-Michigan State from Spartan Stadium McGonigal gives his three keys before No. 7 Penn State faces No. 24 Michigan State. McGonigal gives his three keys before No. 7 Penn State faces No. 24 Michigan State. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

McGonigal gives his three keys before No. 7 Penn State faces No. 24 Michigan State. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com