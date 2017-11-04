LIVE BLOG: Follow along with the Penn State-Michigan State football game

Who: No. 7 Penn State at No. 24 Michigan State
Where: Spartan Stadium
When: Noon
TV/Radio: FOX/WQWK 1450
30 Minutes Before Gametime (John): A couple personnel notes from Spartan Stadium: left tackle Ryan Bates and defensive end Ryan Buchholz did not make the trip. Bates’s leg was accidentally rolled up on by Saquon Barkley out in Columbus, and Buchholz was carted off on the first defensive play of the game against Ohio State. In warmups, the first-team offensive line, from left to right, was Will Fries, Steven Gonzalez, Connor McGovern, Brendan Mahon and Chasz Wright. Nelson is also warming up, so he could rotate in with Wright. As for Buchholz’s spot, Shaka Toney will be a factor — but don’t expect him to play as many snaps as he did last week. He was worn down by the fourth quarter last week, and James Franklin recognized that at his Tuesday press conference. Kevin Givens should get some run at end.
60 Minutes Before Gametime (John): Well, well, well — senior tackle Andrew Nelson was spotted warming up before today’s game. With Ryan Bates’ expected absence at left tackle, the addition of Nelson would be welcomed for the Nittany Lions. The Hershey native, who has 28 career starts under his belt, hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 game at Iowa. Nelson didn’t necessarily play well at Kinnick Stadium, and he didn’t travel to Northwestern or Ohio State. But injury-plagued Nelson, if healthy, could provide a boost against the Spartans.
90 Minutes Before Gametime (John): Greetings folks from Spartan Stadium. It’s a chilly day in East Lansing, which makes sense because, you know, it’s November. The stadium is surrounded by campus buildings and is just a few minutes walk from the Beaumont Tower, a Michigan State landmark built in 1928. Little history lesson: The tower marks the site of College Hall — the first building in America built for instruction in scientific agriculture. Anyway, the Nittany Lions are here and ready to warm up. Senior wideout DaeSean Hamilton and a few others are already on the field, jogging it out and tossing the ball around. I’ll be here providing commentary leading up to today’s game, while CDT sports editor Josh Moyer will take over once the game gets underway. Stay tuned for updates.
