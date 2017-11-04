More Videos

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Bellefonte student gets surprise trip to Disney World

Bellefonte student gets surprise trip to Disney World

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

2018 PSU commit Michael Beard talks Happy Valley

2018 PSU commit Michael Beard talks Happy Valley

Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State

Cael Sanderson is excited for the return of Ed Ruth and Phil Davis to Penn State

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State

James Franklin discusses offensive line situation ahead of Michigan State

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

Can you really be scared to death?

Can you really be scared to death?

Penn State Football

LIVE BLOG: Follow along with the Penn State-Michigan State football game

By John McGonigal And Josh Moyer

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com; jmoyer@centredaily.com

November 04, 2017 10:28 AM

Who: No. 7 Penn State at No. 24 Michigan State

Where: Spartan Stadium

When: Noon

TV/Radio: FOX/WQWK 1450

Previews: Click here

30 Minutes Before Gametime (John): A couple personnel notes from Spartan Stadium: left tackle Ryan Bates and defensive end Ryan Buchholz did not make the trip. Bates’s leg was accidentally rolled up on by Saquon Barkley out in Columbus, and Buchholz was carted off on the first defensive play of the game against Ohio State. In warmups, the first-team offensive line, from left to right, was Will Fries, Steven Gonzalez, Connor McGovern, Brendan Mahon and Chasz Wright. Nelson is also warming up, so he could rotate in with Wright. As for Buchholz’s spot, Shaka Toney will be a factor — but don’t expect him to play as many snaps as he did last week. He was worn down by the fourth quarter last week, and James Franklin recognized that at his Tuesday press conference. Kevin Givens should get some run at end.

60 Minutes Before Gametime (John): Well, well, well — senior tackle Andrew Nelson was spotted warming up before today’s game. With Ryan Bates’ expected absence at left tackle, the addition of Nelson would be welcomed for the Nittany Lions. The Hershey native, who has 28 career starts under his belt, hasn’t played since the Sept. 23 game at Iowa. Nelson didn’t necessarily play well at Kinnick Stadium, and he didn’t travel to Northwestern or Ohio State. But injury-plagued Nelson, if healthy, could provide a boost against the Spartans.

90 Minutes Before Gametime (John): Greetings folks from Spartan Stadium. It’s a chilly day in East Lansing, which makes sense because, you know, it’s November. The stadium is surrounded by campus buildings and is just a few minutes walk from the Beaumont Tower, a Michigan State landmark built in 1928. Little history lesson: The tower marks the site of College Hall — the first building in America built for instruction in scientific agriculture. Anyway, the Nittany Lions are here and ready to warm up. Senior wideout DaeSean Hamilton and a few others are already on the field, jogging it out and tossing the ball around. I’ll be here providing commentary leading up to today’s game, while CDT sports editor Josh Moyer will take over once the game gets underway. Stay tuned for updates.

