Penn State-Michigan State weather delay could last until 4 p.m.

If you thought weather delays were only for baseball games, well, surprise.
With 7:58 left in the second quarter of Penn State’s game at Michigan State on Saturday, the game was placed in an “extreme weather” delay at 1:15 p.m. According to FOX Sports, which is broadcasting the game, the contest is expected to resume around 4 p.m.
“We could be here a while,” one FOX analyst said.
Lightning wasn’t seen until 1:45 p.m. The Nittany Lions lead 14-7.
Play cannot resume until 30 minutes after the last bolt of lightning is seen, and a large storm is still moving through the area. When the teams do eventually take the field, they’ll have time to warm up, too.
Save for a few brave souls sitting underneath the overhangs, Spartan Stadium is empty. The Nittany Lions and Spartans are in their respective locker rooms.
This is believed to be the first time Penn State football has experienced a weather delay since the 2000 Ohio State game.
And boy is it a doozy.
