Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries

Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you'

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Coach Franklin excited on high ranked recruiting class

Coach Franklin excited on high ranked recruiting class

Penn State Wrestles Lehigh At The PPL Center

Penn State Wrestles Lehigh At The PPL Center

Coach Franklin jokes about the continued recruiting

Coach Franklin jokes about the continued recruiting

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

The dangers of texting while driving

The dangers of texting while driving

  Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries

    When asked about The Washington Post’s feature on Larry Johnson and CTE, Kennedy explains the mentality of pain management in the NFL.

When asked about The Washington Post's feature on Larry Johnson and CTE, Kennedy explains the mentality of pain management in the NFL.
When asked about The Washington Post’s feature on Larry Johnson and CTE, Kennedy explains the mentality of pain management in the NFL. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

Former Penn State DT Jimmy Kennedy addresses CTE, mindset of a football player

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

December 27, 2017 08:04 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

Jimmy Kennedy, a former Penn State defensive tackle and first-round NFL draft choice, joked and chatted during Wednesday’s practice — but he also addressed some more serious topics afterward: chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), injuries as a whole and the mindset of a football player.

The 2002 first-team All-American, No. 12 overall pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2003 and eventual Super Bowl champion met with media members outside the practice gate following positional drills. It was there he took some time to reflect on the culture of football.

“It’s ingrained in us to not complain,” Kennedy said when asked about former Penn State teammate Larry Johnson opening up about his CTE struggles. “From the time you start to play this game to the time I turned pro, I would have a coach look at me and say, ‘The best ability is availability. You’re a first rounder. Pick it up. Let’s go.’

“When you see stars, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ When I hit somebody and my eye got stuck, and I’m literally like, ‘All right, next play.’ I’ve got plates in my hands and thumbs, but I’m going to play two more plays because I don’t want the guy to know that it’s broken. It’s ingrained in us. ... That’s just what it is.”

Kennedy said “you go through the ups and downs,” and he has for sure. Kennedy, who now lives in Arizona, said he has had two strokes since retiring — on top of back surgery and knee operations because of his football career.

“But Arizona is great for arthritis,” Kennedy said with a laugh. “So I’m enjoying it out here.”

John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9

Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries

Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you'

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Coach Franklin excited on high ranked recruiting class

Coach Franklin excited on high ranked recruiting class

Penn State Wrestles Lehigh At The PPL Center

Penn State Wrestles Lehigh At The PPL Center

Coach Franklin jokes about the continued recruiting

Coach Franklin jokes about the continued recruiting

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

The dangers of texting while driving

The dangers of texting while driving

