Former Penn State DT Jimmy Kennedy addresses CTE, mindset of a football player

Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries When asked about The Washington Post’s feature on Larry Johnson and CTE, Kennedy explains the mentality of pain management in the NFL. When asked about The Washington Post’s feature on Larry Johnson and CTE, Kennedy explains the mentality of pain management in the NFL. jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

