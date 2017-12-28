End of a trend? Penn State defense hoping to avoid familiar pass-rush woes

0:54 Defensive ends talk Browning Pause

2:03 Miles Sanders' future is exciting

1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

1:29 Penn State players get some time for competition off the field

1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

1:26 Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

2:12 Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries

0:53 How long does a full distance triathlon take Deborah Battaglia?

0:31 The latest Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' ad: Wizard