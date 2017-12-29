Penn State football looking to Fiesta Bowl to make amends for last year’s Rose Bowl loss

More Videos 1:23 Coach Franklin talks about Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea Pause 2:12 Former Penn State defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy comments on CTE, football injuries 0:54 Defensive ends talk Browning 1:09 DA Parks Miller talks grand jury report 1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you" 1:40 Cantorna sworn in as new Centre County DA 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:47 At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment 2:00 Penn State coach Franklin says winning the Fiesta Bowl will come down to fundamentals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Being unsuccessful in last game leaves a bad taste, Penn State hoping to redeem this year Penn State football coach James Franklin talks learning from the loss at the Rose Bowl, wanting to end this season with a win and the impact of the seniors. Penn State football coach James Franklin talks learning from the loss at the Rose Bowl, wanting to end this season with a win and the impact of the seniors. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks learning from the loss at the Rose Bowl, wanting to end this season with a win and the impact of the seniors. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com