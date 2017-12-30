LIVE BLOG: Follow along with the Penn State-Washington Fiesta Bowl

Who: No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

When: 4 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN/WQWK 1450

PREGAME

45 Minutes Before Gametime (John): Surprisingly, Saquon Barkley did not warm up with the kick returners. Miles Sanders, Nick Scott, Brandon Polk and Koa Farmer were taking reps at the position during warmups. That’s pretty odd considering Barkley — who housed two kicks for touchdowns this season — was the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. He looked fine during warmups.

1 Hour Before Gametime (John): Took longer than expected, but back up in the press box from field level. I jotted down a couple notes while down there, though. First things first, Ryan Buchholz was jogging and warming up just fine. The defensive end — who was hurt on the first defensive play against Ohio State and missed several games after the fact — said earlier this week he is 100 percent and ready to go. He looked the part. Another nugget: I didn’t see Tyler Davis miss a single field goal attempt in warmups. Take that as you may.

2.5 Hours Before Gametime (John): Good afternoon from Glendale, folks. This is a really, really cool atmosphere. Is it the Rose Bowl with the Pasadena sunset? Not quite. But University of Phoenix Stadium is enormous — and when empty like it is now, it’s a sight to see. Of course, it’ll be even better once this place gets filled up for Penn State’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with Washington. Fans have flooded the parking lots and bars around the stadium. Washington is represented — but Penn State should significantly outnumber Husky fans today. Friendly reminder to stay here throughout the afternoon and evening for analysis and observations. I’ll have pregame covered, while Josh takes over from State College once the contest gets going. I’ll be heading down to the field now to take it all in before warmups begin, but I’ll be back in a bit with more updates.