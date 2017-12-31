Penn State RB Saquon Barkley declares for NFL draft

After one of the most dazzling college careers that Penn State fans have ever seen, Saquon Barkley announced Sunday night that he’s leaving Happy Valley early and heading for the NFL.
The finalist for the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Camp awards will declare early for the NFL draft as a junior — and is expected to be selected very early in the first round.
“I hope I have left a lasting impression on this University, football program and community at large,” Barkley wrote in a statement. “It has been an honor and privilege to be able to call Penn State home and represent the Blue & White and all of the great players who came before me and will follow after me. I will continue to work each and every day to continue to represent Penn State the right way as I move on to the next phase of my life.”
Barkley leaves behind a lasting legacy, one that puts him in the conversation as the Nittany Lions’ best running back in a history that spans three centuries and started in 1887. He finishes with 3,843 rushing yards, 43 rushing touchdowns, 1,195 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs. He also has 500 kick return yards and a pair of scores.
The Pennsylvania native arrived as a four-star prospect, one that ESPN ranked as the 24th-best high school running back in the country. He left campus as arguably the best college player in the nation.
“God has blessed me with the opportunity to pursue the dream I have had since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL,” Barkley wrote, thanking his support system. “... After lots of thought, prayer and conversation with those closest to me, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the NFL draft.”
