    Little girl is upset after hearing from her mother that Saquon Barkley is leaving Penn State to declare for the NFL Draft, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Penn State Football

Why should Saquon Barkley stay? 5-year-old makes her case

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

January 01, 2018 09:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Penn State fans of all ages are sad to see Saquon Barkley go — and that’s now clearer than ever.

Five-year-old Gianna — the daughter of Jenn Evans, who provided video to the Centre Daily Times — was recently caught explaining just what she thinks of Saquon Barkley heading early to the NFL.

“I don’t want Saquon Barkley to go away; I want him to stay,” she tells the camera, seated near her pink My Little Pony cup. “Because he’s so good at Penn State.”

Barkley announced Sunday night that he was forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft, where he’s expected to be a top-5 pick. Gianna didn’t know what the NFL was; she said in the video she just didn’t want to see him go.

“I don’t want Mike Gesicki to be all by himself because Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki work together to win,” Gianna said.

The video, which was also posted to Twitter, went viral in just a few hours Monday. Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, along with various players, retweeted the video.

Nittany Nation feels your pain, Gianna.

