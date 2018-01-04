Penn State OL looking to build off Fiesta Bowl momentum for next season

More Videos 0:48 Penn State senior Brendan Mahon on offensive line’s bright future Pause 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:46 Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you" 0:56 5-star prospect Micah Parsons explains Penn State commitment 1:15 Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 2:19 Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County 1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:26 Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 2:35 Stacy Parks Miller introduces new charges following recovery of deleted Beta Theta Pi basement footage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Penn State senior Brendan Mahon on offensive line’s bright future Mahon — a senior guard — played his final collegiate game at the Fiesta Bowl. But after beating Washington up front, Mahon believes the future is bright for the young guys that played alongside him. Mahon — a senior guard — played his final collegiate game at the Fiesta Bowl. But after beating Washington up front, Mahon believes the future is bright for the young guys that played alongside him. John McGonigal jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

Mahon — a senior guard — played his final collegiate game at the Fiesta Bowl. But after beating Washington up front, Mahon believes the future is bright for the young guys that played alongside him. John McGonigal jmcgonigal@centredaily.com