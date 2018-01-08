Penn State community reacts to Kerry Collins’ Hall of Fame selection

Kerry Collins is going to be in the College Football Hall of Fame — and the Penn State community reacted accordingly.
Collins is the first player from Penn State’s legendary, undefeated 1994 team to be elected to the hall. The country’s most efficient quarterback that season, Collins threw for 2,679 passing yards and 21 touchdowns while leading an offense that averaged 47.8 points per game.
Everyone from Ki-Jana Carter to Penn State historian Lou Prato chimed in on Collins being recognized.
Carter, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1994 as Collins came in fourth, was happy for his former backfield mate.
Congrats to my teammate and brother Kerry Collins getting inducted into 2018 College Football Hall of Fame!! #WeAre #1994 #Undefeated— Ki-Jana Carter (@mastakey32) January 8, 2018
Jay Paterno — a Penn State Board of Trustees member and the son of Collins’ late coach, Joe Paterno — said Collins was an “even more deserving person” of the honor.
Congrats to @KerryCollins_ of #PennState for being elected to @NFFNetwork @cfbhall --Truly a deserving player & an even more deserving person. He & his family have made the lives of many people better through their generosity & spirit.— Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) January 8, 2018
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour offered her congratulations.
Congrats @KerryCollins_ ! Well deserved! We can’t wait to celebrate with you in NYC in December! #WeAre #OneTeam https://t.co/YG1VF3jitl— Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) January 8, 2018
So did Collins’ alma mater, Wilson High School in West Lawn.
Congrats to former Bulldogs QB Kerry Collins for his selection to the College Football Hall of Fame! Kerry lead his Wilson football squad to the 1989 State Championship Game before having an incredible career for @pennstatefball. #BerksGameday #LLfootbal… https://t.co/UgIcIusdRS pic.twitter.com/NGjCj1PoP9— Wilson Bulldogs Football (@WilsonBulldogs) January 8, 2018
Prato — who authored, “The Penn State Football Encyclopedia” — believes Collins is the greatest signal-caller in program history.
Kerry Collins has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the first Penn Stater since Shane Conlan in 2014.. Congratulations to Kerry, the all time greatest QB in PSU history— Lou Prato (@LouPrato) January 8, 2018
Meanwhile, Penn State’s Big Ten Network account posted a highlight video with interviews from Collins, Carter, radio announcer Steve Jones, Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and more.
The 1994 @PennStateFball offense was unbelievable.— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) January 8, 2018
Finally, one of its stars is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.
You deserve it, Kerry Collins. pic.twitter.com/VNaDxQoApc
