Penn State community reacts to Kerry Collins' Hall of Fame selection

January 08, 2018

Kerry Collins is going to be in the College Football Hall of Fame — and the Penn State community reacted accordingly.

Collins is the first player from Penn State’s legendary, undefeated 1994 team to be elected to the hall. The country’s most efficient quarterback that season, Collins threw for 2,679 passing yards and 21 touchdowns while leading an offense that averaged 47.8 points per game.

Everyone from Ki-Jana Carter to Penn State historian Lou Prato chimed in on Collins being recognized.

Carter, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1994 as Collins came in fourth, was happy for his former backfield mate.

Jay Paterno — a Penn State Board of Trustees member and the son of Collins’ late coach, Joe Paterno — said Collins was an “even more deserving person” of the honor.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour offered her congratulations.

So did Collins’ alma mater, Wilson High School in West Lawn.

Prato — who authored, “The Penn State Football Encyclopedia” — believes Collins is the greatest signal-caller in program history.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s Big Ten Network account posted a highlight video with interviews from Collins, Carter, radio announcer Steve Jones, Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and more.

