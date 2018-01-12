David Corley named Penn State football’s new RB coach

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have filled the vacancy left by assistant coach Charles Huff.
David Corley — most recently Army’s wide receivers coach — is Penn State’s new running backs coach, the program announced Friday.
Corley is the 10th member of the Nittany Lions’ now-complete coaching staff. Last year, the NCAA approved a rule, which went into effect Tuesday, that allows a 10th assistant.
“David is a dynamic football coach who will be a great fit in our program,” Franklin said in a written statement. “I have gotten to know David over the last several years and followed his career closely. He has continuously impressed me with his drive and passion for the game and recruiting.
“He has an infectious personality and competitiveness that will impact our running back room. People I respect in this profession think the world of David and his family, and we feel they will be a tremendous addition to our Penn State community.”
Corley takes over for Huff, who departed a month ago to join Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State. Huff, who was Franklin’s running backs coach all four years at Penn State, is now the Bulldogs’ co-offensive coordinator.
Corley started his college career as a quarterback at William & Mary. A 2002 graduate and four-year starter, the North Carolina native set program records in passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes.
After stints in the CFL and Arena Football League, Corley returned to coach at William & Mary in 2008, where he stayed until 2013. Then he coached running backs and wideouts in three years at Connecticut, served as interim offensive coordinator in the final month of the 2016 season and moved on to Army when Huskies coach Bob Diaco was fired.
Now, Corley is a Nittany Lion — and he has quite a bit of talent to work with. Miles Sanders returns as the heir apparent to Saquon Barkley and five-star talent Ricky Slade arrives in the summer to go along with speedster Journey Brown and shifty veteran Mark Allen.
All told, Corley is eager to start.
“My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to join the Penn State family. I have admired Coach Franklin’s work for a long time,” Corley said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to working with this awesome staff and these outstanding student-athletes.”
