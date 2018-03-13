Allen Robinson signs to become the highest-paid Nittany Lion ever

Allen Robinson is leaving Jacksonville for the Windy City.
The former Penn State wide receiver intends to sign with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $42 million over three years, which would make him the highest-paid Nittany Lion ever in the NFL — eclipsing Tamba Hali’s $12.25 million base salary in 2013.
Robinson, who’s coming off an ACL tear in 2017, was still the No. 1 wideout on the market. The Penn State pass-catcher put up 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns two seasons ago and is still only 24 years old.
In 2015 and 2016 combined, the only receivers with more touchdowns than Robinson were Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown and Doug Baldwin. That’s elite company.
And he was coveted as a top target. Robinson will be tied for the fifth-highest receiver salary in 2018, should his $42 million be split evenly over the three years. If that’s the case, the only receivers getting more in 2018? Mike Evans, Larry Fitzgerald, Dez Bryant and Jarvis Landry.
Some thought Robinson would be a perfect fit with budding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. But Penn State’s single-season receiving record-holder chose the Bears and new head coach Matt Nagy.
“I like what coach Nagy did from an offensive standpoint in Kansas City,” Robinson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “Me being able to see what he did in KC, being able to know that he is an offensive-minded coach and seeing what he’s done before (helped me).”
Robinson’s presence will certainly help Nagy and second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
The former Nittany Lion immediately becomes Chicago’s No. 1 receiving option — and if he stays healthy, Robinson should return to form as one of the league’s best wideouts.
