Breaking down Penn State’s spring practice offensive position battles

When Penn State football takes the field on Monday, spring camp will be underway, the 2018 opener will be a little more than five months out, and several starting spots will be up for grabs.
Saquon Barkley is gone. So is tight end Mike Gesicki, offensive lineman Brendan Mahon and DaeSean Hamilton — Penn State’s all-time leader in receptions.
While most of the heavy lifting is done in fall camp, open jobs can be won and lost in March and April.
And with that in mind, let’s take a look at position battles on the offensive side of the ball.
Running back
Gone: Saquon Barkley, Andre Robinson
Returners: Miles Sanders, Mark Allen, Journey Brown, Jonathan Thomas, Nick Eury
Newcomers: Ricky Slade (fall)
Starter prediction: Miles Sanders
Bottom line: This is a pretty easy one to start off with: Sanders is the heir apparent to Barkley. There’s no question about that.
In the Fiesta Bowl, the junior scored on a powerful goal-line run, picked up a critical block on Trace McSorley’s first touchdown pass and recorded three carries on Penn State’s time-wasting, fourth-quarter drive.
James Franklin and his staff have confidence in the former five-star back to be the guy.
The only real question is who will spell Sanders when he needs a break?
It could be Brown, a former track star, or Allen, who has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry over the last three years. Or it could be someone who’s not even in spring camp: Slade, an incoming freshman and five-star talent.
That complementary role might be decided in the fall, but Brown and Allen have a leg up on Slade given the opportunity to compete in the spring.
Tight end
Gone: Mike Gesicki, Tom Pancoast
Returners: Nick Bowers, Jonathan Holland, Danny Dalton
Newcomers: Zack Kuntz (spring), Pat Freiermuth (fall)
Starter prediction: Nick Bowers
Bottom line: The tight end position is cloudy, but Bowers has what it takes to win the starting job — as long as he stays healthy. And that’s been a tall task for the Kittanning native. Bowers redshirted in 2015, missed 2016 with an unspecified injury and appeared in only three games last season.
But the former three-star recruit has the desired measurables. Bowers — who stands at 6-foot-4 — ran a 4.70 40-yard dash in the summer of 2016, second on Penn State’s tight ends/fullbacks chart to only Gesicki.
If Bowers can’t stay healthy, expect Holland and even Kuntz to be in the mix this spring, with Freiermuth lurking come the fall.
Slot receiver
Gone: DaeSean Hamilton
Returners: Brandon Polk, K.J. Hamler, Mac Hippenhammer
Newcomers: Justin Shorter, Jahan Dotson, Daniel George (all fall)
Starter prediction: Brandon Polk
Bottom line: Hamler is an intriguing option, but this should be Polk’s job to lose.
Polk missed most of the 2016 campaign with an injury, but came into his own a bit last season. He caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Not crazy numbers, but Polk ran clean routes and caught what was thrown to him.
“I’m very, very excited about his future in the slot position,” former Penn State wide receivers coach Josh Gattis said of Polk in November. “I think he’s going to have a smooth transition when DaeSean graduates.”
It doesn’t hurt, either, that Polk and McSorley played together at Briar Woods High School in Virginia. That established rapport can only improve in spring practice.
Offensive line
Gone: Brendan Mahon, Andrew Nelson
Returners: Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, Will Fries, Chasz Wright, Steven Gonzalez, Michal Menet, Alex Gellerstedt, CJ Thorpe, Mike Miranda, Des Holmes, Zach Simpson, Robbie Martin
Newcomers: Rasheed Walker, Nana Asiedu, Bryce Effner (all fall)
Starter prediction: CJ Thorpe
The bottom line: Penn State’s situation on the offensive line might not be as cut and dry as replacing Mahon at right guard. The Nittany Lions might want to shake things up.
Bates could move from tackle back into guard, McGovern could move from center over to guard, and Fries has possibilities as a left or right tackle. Plus, Miranda — who received praise last spring as an early enrollee — could play at center or guard.
Assistant coach Matt Limegrover and the Penn State staff have plenty of options, a good problem to have.
But the simple solution is plug in Thorpe for Mahon.
The Pittsburgh native redshirted last year, put on four pounds and looked the part a couple weeks ago during Penn State’s winter workout squat session at the Lasch Football Building. Thorpe has the right attitude, too.
“Thorpe is a grown man,” Franklin said last year. “He’s got something that I think most coaches are looking for. It’s hard to find. He’s an offensive lineman with nastiness to him. He plays with a really nasty demeanor. He wants to finish it. He wants to be physical.”
Expect Thorpe to show it in the spring.
Placekicker
Gone: Tyler Davis, Alex Barbir
Returners: Blake Gillikin, Carson Landis
Newcomers: Jake Pinegar, Vlad Hilling, Rafael Checa (all fall)
Starter prediction: Carson Landis
Bottom line: Gillikin — the top punter in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country — is talented enough to also be Penn State’s starting kicker.
But in the past, Franklin has emphasized specializing his kickers, and making Gillikin handle both duties wouldn’t be ideal. That’s where Landis comes in.
It’s tough to evaluate kickers before they see any game action, but the Emmaus product has been in Happy Valley for a year and has the spring to prove himself.
Pinegar, Hilling and Checa will all be starting behind the eight ball. That’s not to say they can’t win the job come the fall — but Landis is the one to watch in the meantime.
