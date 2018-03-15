What you need to know about the Blue-White game

The Blue-White game doesn’t count toward another bowl run, but it will give fans a taste of football in the spring.
Penn State Athletics released details for Blue-White weekend, which will be highlighted by a game at 3 p.m. April 21.
Penn State will return 13 starters, including quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Juwan Johnson and defensive end Shareef Miller, though the team has lost stars in running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
Fans may attend the game free of charge, and season ticket holders with parking credentials received a parking permit for the game in white or yellow lots. Those without parking permits will be charged at lots or can be purchased by calling 1-800-NITTANY by April 6. The overnight RV lot will open at 8 a.m. April 20.
The team’s bus will arrive at Beaver Stadiom at 11:45 a.m. on gameday followed by an autograph session at gates A, B, C, E and F.
The 9th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Family Fun Walk will be at 11 a.m. April 22 to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania For more information, go to specialolympicspa.org.
The game has drawn more than 70,000 fans in three of the last four years.
