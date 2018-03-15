Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson runs down the field with the ball during the 2017 Penn State Blue-White game,
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson runs down the field with the ball during the 2017 Penn State Blue-White game, Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson runs down the field with the ball during the 2017 Penn State Blue-White game, Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

What you need to know about the Blue-White game

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 15, 2018 04:57 PM

The Blue-White game doesn’t count toward another bowl run, but it will give fans a taste of football in the spring.

Penn State Athletics released details for Blue-White weekend, which will be highlighted by a game at 3 p.m. April 21.

Penn State will return 13 starters, including quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Juwan Johnson and defensive end Shareef Miller, though the team has lost stars in running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Fans may attend the game free of charge, and season ticket holders with parking credentials received a parking permit for the game in white or yellow lots. Those without parking permits will be charged at lots or can be purchased by calling 1-800-NITTANY by April 6. The overnight RV lot will open at 8 a.m. April 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team’s bus will arrive at Beaver Stadiom at 11:45 a.m. on gameday followed by an autograph session at gates A, B, C, E and F.

The 9th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Family Fun Walk will be at 11 a.m. April 22 to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania For more information, go to specialolympicspa.org.

The game has drawn more than 70,000 fans in three of the last four years.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Renowned Micah Parsons working hard and fitting in well

View More Video