Breaking down Penn State’s spring football practice defensive position battles

Spring camp is one day closer, which means Penn State is one day closer to filling multiple holes on its vaunted defense.
In 2017, the Nittany Lions owned the nation’s seventh-best scoring defense, allowing only 16.5 points per contest. At the heart of that unit was a collection of seniors: linebacker Jason Cabinda, safeties Marcus Allen and Troy Apke, cornerbacks Grant Haley and Christian Campbell and defensive tackles Curtis Cothran and Parker Cothren.
This spring, a new crop of leaders could emerge.
After examining the offense earlier this week, let’s take a look at position battles on the defensive side of the ball entering spring camp.
Never miss a local story.
Defensive tackle
Gone: Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren, Tyrell Chavis
Returners: Kevin Givens, Robert Windsor, Antonio Shelton, Fred Hansard, Ellison Jordan, Corey Bolds, Damion Barber
Newcomers: PJ Mustipher, Aeneas Hawkins (both fall)
Starter predictions: Kevin Givens, Robert Windsor
Bottom line: James Franklin always stresses being strong up the middle on defense, and it has started with Cothren and Cothran for a long time.
Cothran and Cothren combined for 47 starts over the last two seasons. That’s tough to replace, but Givens and Windsor might be the ones to do it.
Both Givens and Windsor carry a lot of experience. The former was on the field more in 2017, playing 39.9 percent of Penn State’s regular-season defensive snaps, according to 247 Sports. That number is inflated a bit with Givens playing on the edge while Ryan Buchholz was hurt.
Still, Givens should be in for a heavy workload in 2018. And so should Windsor, who quietly logged 27.8 percent of the snaps and 19 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Givens and Windsor can separate themselves in the spring, but keep an eye on Shelton, too. The redshirt sophomore lost seven pounds from last season and could be a nimble-footed third option in the middle.
Sean Spencer loves to rotate his guys, and with a solid spring, Shelton could take on the Tyrell Chavis role (32.2 percent of snaps, 6.5 tackles for loss in 2017).
Middle linebacker
Gone: Jason Cabinda, Brandon Smith
Returners: Ellis Brooks, Jan Johnson, Jake Cooper
Newcomers: Micah Parsons (spring), Jesse Luketa (spring), Nick Tarburton (spring), Charlie Katshir (fall)
Starter prediction: Ellis Brooks
Bottom line: Defensive coordinator Brent Pry is going to exhaust all of his options to find the right replacement for Cabinda.
That could be Parsons, the highest-rated recruit Penn State has had since Derrick Williams in 2005. It could be fellow freshman Luketa, who looked the part at the Lasch Building workouts a couple weeks ago, or redshirt junior Johnson, who Cabinda himself called “a sleeper” for the job. Or it could be outside linebackers Koa Farmer or Cam Brown moving inside — unlikely options, but you never know.
Still, Brooks has a solid shot at starting in the spring game — and Penn State’s opener on Sept. 1. Cabinda and other teammates have spoken highly of the former high school Corps of Cadets first lieutenant; Haley said he sees “similar things” in the personalities of Brooks and Cabinda, which is saying something.
While Parsons and others are gunning for the role — and the Harrisburg product might be the most athletic player on Penn State’s defense — Brooks has a good chance to make the “Mike” job his.
‘Will’ linebacker
Gone: Manny Bowen, Brandon Smith
Returning: Cam Brown, Jarvis Miller, Brelin Faison-Walden, Brailyn Franklin
Newcomers: Jesse Luketa (spring), Nick Tarburton (spring), Charlie Katshir (fall)
Starter prediction: Cam Brown
Bottom line: Despite Tarburton and Katshir’s upside and Miller’s versatility, this job should be Brown’s, assuming nothing weird happens with the linebacking corps (Farmer moves to ‘Mike,’ etc.).
Brown, a 6-foot-5 junior, played both “Will” and “Sam” spots in 2017, racking up 31 tackles and four quarterback hurries.
He’s an athletic, promising player with experience. This is Brown’s time to shine.
Cornerback
Gone: Grant Haley, Christian Campbell
Returners: John Reid, Amani Oruwariye, Tariq Castro-Fields, Zech McPhearson, Jabari Butler, DJ Brown, Donovan Johnson
Newcomers: Trent Gordon (spring), Jordan Miner (fall)
Starter predictions: John Reid, Amani Oruwariye
Bottom line: Don’t be surprised if Castro-Fields plays just as much as, if not more than, Oruwariye. After an effective true freshman campaign, Castro-Fields’ future is very bright, and the coaching staff knows it.
But Oruwariye is a senior — and he’s talented, with a team-leading four interceptions last year. He’ll likely get the starting nod over the sophomore.
As for Reid, he’s a sure-fire starter despite not playing in 2017 with a reported knee injury suffered last spring. With Cabinda and Allen gone, Reid can be the leader of the defense and a potential first-team All-Big Ten pick.
Haley and Campbell will be on NFL rosters come September. But the 2018 combo of Reid-Oruwariye-Castro-Fields might be better than the 2017 Haley-Campbell-Oruwariye trio.
Safeties
Gone: Marcus Allen, Troy Apke
Returners: Nick Scott, Ayron Monroe, Lamont Wade, Jonathan Sutherland, Garrett Taylor, John Petrishen, Justin Neff
Newcomers: Isaiah Humphries (spring)
Starter predictions: Lamont Wade, Jonathan Sutherland
Bottom line: There are going to be growing pains at safety. Transitioning from someone who sits fifth on the all-time tackle charts and was a reliable senior, it’s inevitable.
Scott, a senior, might start the season. He has experience, and so does Monroe. But look for Wade and Sutherland to make some noise.
Wade, who moved from corner to safety this offseason, is a prime spring practice breakout candidate. He has all the skills and instinct to succeed at safety — and looked shredded during winter workouts. Expect big things from last year’s top recruit.
As for Sutherland, he’s a hard-hitter who redshirted for a reason. There was no point to play him last year with Allen and Apke entrenched ahead. But after watching pre-Penn State film and talking to people surrounding him in Canada, where he got his start, Sutherland seems destined for success.
Wade blowing up in spring is almost a no-brainer; the coaches wouldn’t have moved him from corner if they didn’t have big plans for him. Sutherland is more of a gut feeling.
It will be interesting to see how Wade, Sutherland, Scott, Monroe and more fare in spring ball.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments