What does history say about Penn State football’s Miles Sanders replacing a Maxwell finalist?

One storyline is sure to follow the Nittany Lions through the spring, summer and even fall: How will Miles Sanders replace one of the program’s greatest-ever running backs in Maxwell Award finalist Saquon Barkley?
It’s not an easy question to answer, especially at this early period. So we decided to look back at similar situations in college football to see if history might hold any hints for the future.
Since 2007, six other running backs have been finalists for the Maxwell Award. How easily were they replaced, and did teams find immediate success without them? Will Sanders-Barkley follow the trends below?
Take a look:
Derrick Henry, Alabama, 2015
Drafted by Tennessee Titans: Round 2, Pick 45
Replacement(s): By committee — Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough
Verdict: Success
Synopsis: Henry was a bit of an exception to Alabama’s rule of keeping fresh legs and utilizing at least two running backs — he rushed 395 times in 2015 — but Harris and Scarbrough proved incredibly effective. Although Henry rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns in his final year of eligibility, he averaged just 5.8 yards per carry. Harris and Scarbrough combined to average 6.8 yards per carry. Although their production technically dipped with 124 fewer combined carries than Henry, a lot of that can be attributed to the fact that new dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts took off running more than 10 times a game.
The Crimson Tide won the national championship with Henry and 2015 and were the runner-up without him in 2016.
Christian McCaffrey, Stanford, 2015
Drafted by Carolina Panthers: Round 1, Pick 8
Replacement: Bryce Love
Verdict: Best-case scenario
Synopsis: McCaffrey played one more season after becoming a finalist for the Maxwell Award, and Love shined in his time then as the backup. In 2016 Love had 783 yards on 111 carries so, with McCaffrey’s departure, Love was ready to pick up the slack in 2017. He rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. He earned a reputation as one of the nation’s best running backs and, although he wasn’t as versatile as McCaffrey, he certainly appeared the better runner. Love averaged 1.8 yards per carry better than McCaffrey did in his final season. Love won the Doak Walker Award last year.
With McCaffrey, Stanford finished Nos. 3 and 12 in his final two seasons. Last season, with Love, Stanford finished No. 20.
Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin, 2014
Drafted by San Diego Chargers: Round 1, Pick 15
Replacement(s): By committee — Dare Ogunbowale and Taiwan Deal
Verdict: Failure ... but due to injury
Synopsis: Corey Clement was supposed to take over for Gordon in 2015, and he was supposed to be one of the Big Ten’s most electric playmakers — a running back whose time it was to finally shine. But a groin injury and hernia surgery in September put his season on ice and, with three new starters on the offensive line, the Badgers’ running game was a disaster. Ogunbowale and Deal averaged 4.2 and 4.3 yards per carry, respectively, as the two managed just 1,322 combined rushing yards on 311 carries. By comparison, Gordon had just 32 more carries the season before — and 1,265 more yards. The Badgers were the nation’s No. 3 rushing team with Gordon. Without him? They fell to No. 94.
Wisconsin still didn’t fare too badly as a team in 2015. In 2014 Gordon led it to an 11-3 record, a Big Ten championship appearance and a No. 13 ranking. Without him, Wisconsin was 10-3 with a No. 21 ranking and a berth in the Holiday Bowl instead of the Outback Bowl.
Trent Richardson, Alabama, 2011
Drafted by Cleveland Browns: Round 1, Pick 3
Replacement(s): By committee — Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon
Verdict: Success
Synopsis: A new offensive coordinator? A new running game? No problem for Alabama. The Tide’s running game was more effective in 2012, and Lacy was a big reason for that after acting as the No. 2 RB behind Richardson in 2011. Lacy and Yeldon combined for 2,430 yards and 29 touchdowns on 379 carries in 2012. In 2011 Richardson and Lacy combined for 2,353 yards and 28 touchdowns on 378 carries.
With Richardson, Alabama lost just one game and won the national title. Without Richardson? Well, Alabama lost just one game and won the national title.
Mark Ingram, Alabama, 2009
Drafted by New Orleans Saints: Round 1, Pick 28
Replacement: Trent Richardson
Verdict: Success
Synopsis: Ingram won the Heisman but came up short with the Maxwell in 2009 as a sophomore. He stayed one more season but essentially split reps with Richardson in 2010, effectively grooming him to take over. The two were seen as the best running back tandem in the nation. And, when Ingram left at the end of the 2010 season, Richardson didn’t skip a beat in 2011. He rushed for 1,679 yards and 21 touchdowns — and was a finalist himself for the Maxwell Award.
Alabama won the national title in 2009 but finished a disappointing 10-3 in 2010 when both Ingram and Richardson were in the backfield. When Richardson took over in 2011, they again won the national title.
Darren McFadden, Arkansas, 2007
Drafted by Oakland Raiders: Round 1, Pick 4
Replacement: Michael Smith
Verdict: Big drop-off ... after losing two running backs to first round
Synopsis: The Razorbacks’ running game in 2008 had “disaster” written all over it. Not only did McFadden declare early for the NFL draft, but Arkansas’ other top running backs — Felix Jones, who was drafted No. 22 overall, and Peyton Hillis, who once appeared on the cover of Madden — were also gone. That left Smith, who had just 46 carries the season before. Smith was just OK, running for 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns on 207 carries. The passing game struggled as a result of the sputtering running game, as the Razorbacks went from the No. 4 running offense to the No. 97. It also didn’t help that a new head coach, Bobby Petrino, had just taken over.
With McFadden, Arkansas reached the Cotton Bowl Classic with an 8-5 record. Without him, Jones and Hillis, the Razorbacks missed out on a bowl with a 5-7 record in 2008. It took Arkansas three seasons to again find success in the running game.
