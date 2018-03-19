Who is Penn State’s answer to a big defensive question? ‘We think he has chance’

During Micah Parsons’ up-and-down, tweet-by-tweet recruitment — during which the five-star talent committed, decommitted, considered Ohio State and named his dog, “Brutus” — members of Penn State’s program wondered the same thing.
Why are we putting up with this?
And they made those concerns known to head coach James Franklin.
“There were some coaches and players questioning if we ought to go on this roller-coaster,” Franklin said Monday afternoon, the first day of spring practice. “I haven’t heard one person question the roller-coaster since he showed up on campus.”
Parsons — a legit candidate to land Penn State’s starting middle linebacker job — is proving why it was worth Franklin and the program to jump aboard the roller-coaster.
Initially, there was concern and curiosity how Parsons and his polarizing personality would fit with the Nittany Lions. After a drama-filled, drawn-out recruitment, the early enrollee brought a bit of baggage when he showed up in January.
But a couple weeks after strength coach Dwight Galt called the highest-ranked Penn State recruit since 2005 “one of the guys,” Franklin expressed a similar sentiment.
“He’s really done a good job from a maturity standpoint and an accountability standpoint and from a teammate standpoint,” Franklin said. “He’s respectful of the older guys, working like crazy, competing like crazy.”
That’s good news considering the Nittany Lions’ fluid situation at arguably the most important position on defense. Jason Cabinda and his 36 starts and 286 tackles are gone. So is Brandon Smith, who played admirably the past two seasons and provided a veteran presence.
As Penn State starts spring ball, it doesn’t have a natural successor at ‘Mike.’ Parsons, who was a defensive end at Harrisburg, has never played the position. Redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks has yet to log a snap in the blue and white. Jan Johnson and Jake Cooper are older options, but have histories of injury concerns.
Franklin said Johnson and Cooper have “been waiting for their turn with Jason Cabinda holding down the position.” But Parsons, by far the most athletic and promising option, hasn’t had the benefit of learning from Cabinda, Smith, Mike Hull, Nyeem Wartman-White or the like.
The situation at linebacker is “not ideal,” according to Franklin.
“It’s definitely going to make Brent’s job more challenging,” the coach said of defensive coordinator Brent Pry. “But I’m excited about the people that we have there. We’ve got some really good body types and options to work with. We’ve just got to find the right guys.”
And by all accounts, Parsons could be that guy.
“You’re talking about a guy who has the body type, who has the speed, the strength, the quickness and the play-making ability,” Franklin added. “We think he has a chance.”
