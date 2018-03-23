Here's why defensive tackle could impact Penn State's College Football Playoff chances

Penn State assistant coach Sean Spencer has replaced All-Americans and NFL draft picks before — but he is in for his toughest task yet.
The Nittany Lions need two new starting defensive tackles. Wait, scratch that. They need a "two-and-a-half to three-deep," according to head coach James Franklin.
The reality is, though, Penn State has two interior linemen it can rely on right now in Kevin Givens and Robert Windsor. That's it. The rest are total wildcards, and that uncertainty makes defensive tackle a scary situation for a team with College Football Playoff aspirations in 2018.
Sure, Spencer is one of the best in the business, and hey, the season opener is still five months away. There's plenty of time to figure this out.
But time is one thing. Experience is another.
Curtis Cothran and Parker Cothren, two of the most overlooked players of Franklin's tenure, are gone. The steady seniors combined for 47 starts the past two seasons. Neither garnered national awards, but they were at the heart of a rush defense that ranked 14th in the country last year.
Like Cothran and Cothren, Givens and Windsor played in all 13 games a year before securing the starting job. Givens and Windsor haven't been officially tabbed as the first-teamers for 2018, but it sounds like that will be the case.
"Windsor and Kevin, we're excited about what they were able to bring to the table," Franklin said at his spring practice press conference on Monday. "The guys after them, it's excitement based on potential. They haven't played enough."
That's where the worry creeps in.
The anxiety doesn't stem from how Givens and Windsor will perform. They were solid in 2017 (5.5 sacks combined) and should take the next step as starters.
But who will be the third, fourth, fifth and sixth options? What happens if Givens or Windsor picks up an injury? Can the unit hold up at home against Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin? And on the road at the Big House?
Franklin rattled off several players whom the staff is "excited about their potential and their ability." He said redshirt sophomore Ellison Jordan is "probably the guy that jumps out," but he's still recovering from a reported broken knee cap. Antonio Shelton has "closed the gap," redshirt freshman Fred Hansard is promising "but hasn't gotten a whole lot of reps," and youngster Damion Barber, who moved inside from defensive end this offseason, is "a big, athletic guy that we're excited about what he can do."
"Then, there's really kind of a lot of questions," Franklin admitted. And realistically, there are questions about the up-and-comers the coach mentioned, between Jordan's health and Barber's position change.
There are always question marks heading into spring ball. That's what makes it so intriguing to watch unfold.
But as Franklin mentioned, it's difficult to have those questions at defensive tackle answered in March.
"The O-line is different because we've seen a lot of those guys play now, and the D-line, it's hard to really determine it because we haven't seen them play," Franklin said, "and most of the stuff they are doing is in shorts and t-shirts, and that's not really how that position goes."
We've got a long way to go until Sept. 1.
But as spring practice rolls along and fall camp approaches, the Penn State fan base needs to keep an eye on the defensive tackle problem. It could make or break the Nittany Lions' season.
