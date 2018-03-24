Saquon Barkley ponders a future 'special moment' he's determined to make happen

COPLAY Between training for the NFL, posing for pictures with Jay-Z and everything else that comes with being a projected top pick in next month's draft, Saquon Barkley is still taking classes — and fully intends to graduate from Penn State.
When that is, even he's not sure. Barkley — who left Happy Valley after his junior season — said it "would be awesome" to graduate with his class. Is that likely, though?
"If I took classes my rookie year, I'd probably be able to do that," the running back said, "but I'll probably back away from that because I want some success (on the field). But spring 2019, fall 2020, around there."
Barkley is currently enrolled in two classes online through Penn State's World Campus. After that, the journalism major will need 14 more credits to graduate.
"Not that bad," Barkley said with a smile.
Then, leaning up on a fence at Saylor Park an hour removed from a hometown parade in his honor, Barkley took a second to reflect.
After sitting in a convertible, being driven through the streets of Coplay with thousands screaming his name and wishing him well, he thought about how special the day was for him and his family.
Barkley realized that one day, when he finally earns his diploma, he'll experience a similar set of emotions.
"I look forward to that day," Barkley said. "That's going to be another special moment for me and my mother, when I go up there and get my college degree."
