Thousands gather in Saquon Barkley's hometown for parade dedicated to the superstar

In what is affectionately known as "The Little Town That Could," a community gathered Saturday afternoon to recognize its favorite son: a humbled Saquon Barkley.
Sitting up high in a Plymouth Prowler convertible, the former Penn State running back paraded through Coplay on "Saquon Barkley Day," an official holiday in his hometown. Thousands lined Chestnut Street to see off the projected first-round pick and the high school marching band, raising empty beer bottles, coffee mugs, babies and whatever else they had handy in celebration.
It felt like a farewell tour, and in some respects it was. Wherever Barkley lands in next month's NFL draft — whether it's New York, Cleveland, Indianapolis or Denver — it'll be at least 100 miles away from home.
But after signing blue and white footballs, taking selfies and waving to hundreds of admiring children, Barkley made something clear.
Never miss a local story.
"It's not goodbye," the budding superstar said with a signature smile. "I plan to buy my mom a house in Whitehall because I want my little brother and sister to finish school out here. So it's never going to be goodbye. ... I'm not one of those guys that when I leave I'm never going to come back to this place."
Well, just in case, the town made sure to shower him in praise while it still had him.
Fans held up homemade signs; a middle-schooler shook a piece of cardboard that read, "Go Sa-Sa, We Love You." And they weren't alone.
Every few minutes, a "We Are" chant bellowed between the buildings lining the block. A quieter Penn State fan — a youngster on her dad's shoulders, ears covered by a Nittany Lion knit hat — waved sheepishly. Barkley returned the gesture with a soft grin.
As expected, Penn State fans were everywhere. So were NFL supporters begging for Barkley's talents.
A father and son in Odell Beckham Jr. jerseys were adamant about Barkley landing with the Giants, while a few Jets fans wondered aloud what it'd be like if he falls to No. 3 overall. One brave soul — an older man wearing Cleveland Browns gear — yelled, "You're going No. 1, Saquon. And we're winning a Super Bowl!"
Barkley smiled and offered a head nod.
"Everyone has their team, and everyone around here would love for me to go to that team," the back said. "But the most important thing is, wherever I go, even if it's not their favorite team, they're going to follow me."
Of course they will. Barkley is a legend in Lehigh Valley.
After politicians, coaches and friends rattled off Barkley stories in front of a concert-like crowd, that became further cemented with an announcement: Whitehall High School is retiring the star's No. 21 jersey. He joins Penn State letterman Matt Millen and former New England Patriots lineman Dan Koppen as the only Zephyrs to receive the honor.
"That might mean more than the All-America thing at Penn State," Barkley said. "At college, you walk through that hallway every single day and you see that (All-America) wall, and that's your goal. It was the same way at Whitehall.
"That's special to me. That's something I've always been dreaming about."
Barkley's also been dreaming about playing in the NFL. And sooner rather than later, that will become reality.
But before it does, Coplay wanted to say goodbye.
Or at the very least, see you later.
Comments